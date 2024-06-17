Queensland Maroons State of Origin coach Billy Slater has revealed that both fitness and form were behind Selwyn Cobbo being dropped from the squad for Game 2.

Slater made two changes to his side for the potential series-clinching match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with Cobbo joining injured forward J'maine Hopgood as the players out.

In their places, Kurt Capewell and Felise Kaufusi, who was 18th man for Game 1, have been called in on the interchange bench.

Slater revealed on Monday morning that Cobbo has been receiving injections to play in recent weeks.

“Selwyn is not quite 100 per cent at the moment,” Slater said on Monday morning.

“He's been playing with injections and that sort of stuff... collective with a few things he would like to work on in his game, we thought it was best for Selwyn have a rest.

“I felt this was the best thing for him and for the team.

“Selwyn has only just turned 22 and sometimes we forget that these guys are still young men developing physically, they're still developing their game and they're still building that consistency in their game.

“Everyone is different, it's not one size fits all and I just felt that this was the right thing for Selwyn, to have a break. He'll be playing in a Maroon jersey again before we know it.

“I have a great relationship with Selwyn and I had a lengthy and deep discussion with him yesterday, we're on the same page.”

Slater revealed that if the Broncos didn't have a bye this weekend, Cobbo would likely have not played at club level either, leaving the coach to believe it was the best thing for the state.

Cobbo was excellent in the opener after coming from the bench. Called into action after Reece Walsh was knocked out in the eighth minute, the Broncos' outside back did more than his job in the outside backs, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow playing at fullback to replace Walsh.

Capewell, who relaces Cobbo for Game 2, has only just returned from injury with the New Zealand Warriors, but has done his job at Origin level time and time again whether at second-row or centre and Slater praised his hard work in selecting the veteran.

Game 2 kicks off at 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday, June 26.