State of Origin Game 2 will be played at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, June 17 between the Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues, and this is your full guide to watching the game on TV, or streaming it online.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:05pm (AEST), with this being the series' neutral game for the year.

The game - which is the second of the series - will be an opportunity for the Blues to lift the field before they have to go to Queensland for a potential decider.

The Maroons are in a must-win position after squandering a 14-point lead in the series-opener following Kalyn Ponga's send off offence.

Both teams have made changes for Game 2, although the coaches have still raised eyebrows with the team they will roll out for the middle game of the series.

How to watch State of Origin Game 2, 2026, on TV

If you're looking to watch the second game of the Origin series on TV, then there will only be one way to do so.

Unlike the rest of the regular season, Channel 9 hold the exclusive rights to the interstate series, with Fox Sports only able to show a replay after fulltime, although they do that with their own commentary.

Channel 9s broadcast of the game in Melbourne will commence at 7pm (AEST) - about 65 minutes before kick-off, and Channel 9 can be found at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition, or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

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Their coverage will be available in full right around the nation.

How to live stream State of Origin Game 2, 2025, online

If you'd prefer to live stream the match, you'll be able to do so through 9Now.

Their online broadcast of the game will commence at the same time as the TV broadcast, and you'll simply need to sign up with a valid email address to a free account to access the broadcast.

The broadcast on 9Now also typically brings with it multiple camera angles available to click on at any time, althoug is slightly delayed to the TV product.

The broadcast on both TV and online is expected to conclude at around 11pm (AEST).