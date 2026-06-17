Game 2 of the State of Origin series has levelled the score, with Game 3 now being taken to a decider with the Queensland Maroons coming back to secure a dominant 44-24 win against the NSW Blues.

For the first 40 minutes, NSW shows promise and capability to wrap up the State of Origin series, ahead by four at the halftime break and only rising.

Led by the control of James Tedesco, Mitchell Moses, and Nathan Cleary, the Blues largely dictated the first half and looked the more composed side.

But when Queensland lifted after the break, NSW had few answers and looked uninspired.

Errors mounted, discipline slipped, and too many players went missing when the game was there to be won.

Here is how every player rated.

QLD WON BY 20 POINTS Melbourne Cricket Ground NSW 24 FT 44 QLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

1. James Tedesco - 6/10

Promising in the first half with strong carries and safe positioning, but his second-half errors under the high ball and missed tackle on Ponga proved costly. An average game overall, his failed kickoff in the second half dragged him down.

2. Brian To'o - 5/10

Made some clever defensive plays and runs, but was largely quiet in attack and had a difficult night dealing with Queensland's aerial pressure. Not his usual influential self, but also wasn't utilised to his full extent.

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3. Tolutau Koula - 7/10

Worked hard every time he touched the ball and defended strongly in several key moments. Didn't dominate the contest, but handled the Origin arena reasonably well.

4. Kotoni Staggs - 3/10

Scored a try and produced a late try assist, but defensive lapses, errors and a costly sin-bin overshadowed any positives. A night to forget for Staggs.

5. Mark Nawaqanitawase - 7/10

Finished his opportunities well and crossed for two tries, asserting his impressive strike rate. However, defensive deficiencies stopped him from having a well-rounded performance; his double saved his score.

6. Mitchell Moses - 7/10

His kicking game was arguably NSW's biggest weapon and regularly helped win field position. Needed to offer more in attack when Queensland took control, but still one of the Blues' better players.

7. Nathan Cleary - 6/10

Controlled the opening stages well and had some classy touches with a try assist, but drifted out of the contest after halftime. NSW needed their chief playmaker to take charge, and it never really happened. His drop ball during the closing stages of the game personified his second half.

8. Payne Haas - 7/10

Consistently carried strongly and provided valuable go-forward through the middle. One of the more reliable forwards on the field but nowhere near his best.

9. Reece Robson - 6/10

Provided quality service and grew into the game around the ruck; however, he never truly got to where he needed to. His effort and consistency were among the few positives for NSW, but he should've been given a spell for Api Koroisau.

10. Mitch Barnett - 5/10

Scored a try, but otherwise struggled to impose himself on the contest. Didn't have the impact NSW would have hoped for. His lack of game time this season has shown.

11. Hudson Young - 6/10

Brought plenty of aggression and intensity, particularly in defence, throughout the first half. Two errors hurt his rating, but he was still one of NSW's stronger performers.

12. Dylan Lucas - 6/10

Looked composed in patches but never really stamped himself on the game. Albeit, he was asked to play on his non-preferred side. Lucas looked overwhelmed at times, but was good defensively with a high tackle rate.

13. Isaah Yeo - 7/10

Provided his usual control and calmness through the middle. Not spectacular, but one of NSW's most dependable players, however, as a captain, failed to spark his team in the second half.

14. Cameron Murray - 8.5/10

One of NSW's best and most reliable players. Relentless in defence, he produced a try assist and continued fighting until the final whistle, when many around him faded. Will be even better if he starts and stays in the lock for Game 3.

15. Victor Radley - 4/10

Started aggressively but couldn't find the right balance. A dropped ball on the line, defensive misses, and poor discipline made it a disappointing outing.

16. Addin Fonua-Blake - 6/10

Had some solid moments through the middle, but never generated the impact NSW needed from their bench rotation.

17. Apisai Koroisau - N/A

18. Ethan Strange - 6/10

Entered under difficult circumstances and worked hard in limited minutes. Didn't have enough time to significantly influence the result.

19. Jack Bostock - N/A

Total - 102.5/170