The second game of the State of Origin series is in the books, with the Queensland Maroons running out comprehensive winners to set up a live decider in Brisbane.

After struggling their way through the first half, they came racing out of the sheds in the second half, scoring six tries to put the Blues away by 20 points.

Here are all the big talking points out of the contest.

QLD WON BY 20 POINTS Melbourne Cricket Ground NSW 24 FT 44 QLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Laurie Daley must fix errors or fall on sword

The NSW Blues selections have been under the microscope since the start of this series, if we are perfectly honest.

The team picked for Game 1 wasn't what was expected, and performed like it. They were well behind until Kalyn Ponga got sent off.

In response, Laurie Daley refused to fix errors that existed, like having Cameron Murray continue off the bench, and created issues that didn't exist, like axing Ethan Strange to the bench for a not fit Mitchell Moses, and dropping Haumole Olakau'atu for Dylan Lucas.

Both of those moves blew up in his face spectacularly during the second half as the Blues imploded, conceding a ridiculous 6 tries in 25 minutes.

Laurie Daley needs to get with the program for Game 3. Murray must start. Strange needs to be back at five-eighth. Olakau'atu needs to be recalled. He needs to weigh up what he is doing in the middle third, whether Jackson Ford gets a run or not is a question. He also needs to give serious consideration to why Apisai Koroisau didn't get into that game on Wednesday night.

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The coaching performance just wasn't good enough, and right now, you'd have to argue Daley is at long odds to keep his job beyond the end of this series.

Tom Dearden will be fit, but does he get a recall?

Sam Walker was named man of the match in Game 2, and while that was somewhat questionable given the performances of Cameron Munster and Selwyn Cobbo around him, there is little doubt he had a good game.

Walker was probably Queensland's best in Game 1, and among the best in Game 2, kickstarting what looks likely to be a long State of Origin career.

But Billy Slater has a huge decision to make, not just this year, but next year too.

Tom Dearden will be fit for Game 3. Maybe the call is easy this year, with Dearden potentially slotting back onto the bench in a potential substitute role given he will be underdone.

What happens next year is anyone's guess.

It's a good headache to have for Slater, that's for sure.

Payne Haas' worst Origin game?

Payne Haas made his return after missing Game 1 through injury, and was supposed to change the game for the Blues middle third.

Instead, he was more of a passenger than the enforcer we have come to know at this level.

Credit has to go the way of Queensland for the way they attacked him through their defence, but Haas may well have played the worst game of his Origin career.

Frankly, it's worse to remember him playing a worse game at any level.

He finished the contest with just nine runs of the footy for 68 metres, a single tackle break and not much else to write home about.

Granted, only Hudson Young, Cameron Murray and Isaah Yeo in the Blues' forwards made more metres than him, but Haas is normally the leader.

If the Blues are going to win Game 3, they need Haas to be at the forefront of everything they do.

Selwyn Cobbo has just won his spot for good

Queensland, at full strength, wouldn't have even considered Selwyn Cobbo for this series.

Murray Taulagi and Xavier Coates would have been the guys in contention for spots. There really is no doubt about that.

But with both injured for Game 1, Slater turned to Cobbo and rookie Jojo Fifita.

Fifita has certainly held his own at this level, but Cobbo has been the guy for Queensland.

Like Walker, he was among the best during the series opener for the losing Queensland outfit, and absolutely crushed it again in Game 2 to the point he could have been in contention for man of the match.

Scored a hat-trick, didn't put a foot wrong and really turned the table on some of the calls which suggested he just doesn't have what it takes to do the tough stuff in big games.

He has a long career for Queensland ahead.

Staggs a sin bin or a send off?

Kotoni Staggs being sin binned towards the end of the game for his slightly late and definitely high shot on Kalyn Ponga will be a point discussed for weeks.

The fact of the matter is, it can't simply be a send off because Ponga was sent off for a high, reckless shoulder charge in Game 1.

The two offences have to be viewed separately.

Now, my immediate gut feel, even as a Blues fan, was that it could well have been a send off.

Slow it down and spend some more time thinking about it though, and did the offence really reach the 'reckless intent' category used for send offs?

Maybe not.

In club games, late, high shots are regularly sin binned rather than sent off, and I'd wager a fair amount that no one would be calling for a send off if Ponga hadn't met the same fate a few weeks earlier.

One for discussion, but it's probably not a clear cut answer either way.