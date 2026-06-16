The second game of the State of Origin series heads to the Victorian capital, and the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The NSW Blues will be out to cap off the series with a game to spare, while the Queensland Maroons must win to force a decider back at home in Brisbane three weeks later.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday, July 17, but there is plenty of action happening in Melbourne on game day, including the usual access to the MCG for tours of the museum before pre-game entertainment and kick-off.

Game 1 did kick-off later than the scheduled time, and given the NRL's track record, it would be no surprise to see that happen again, however, as it's currently scheduled, this is what Wednesday will look like for the two Origin teams and the second game of the series.

Full event schedule, State of Origin 2

Mid-morning: Team walks

10am: MCG open for tours, museum access (bookings essential)

6pm: MCG gates open

7pm: Channel 9 TV State of Origin broadcast commences

7:30pm: Pre-game entertainment commences

7:59pm: QLD Maroons enter MCG

8pm: NSW Blues enter MCG

8:01pm: Welcome to Country and National Anthem

8:05pm: State of Origin 2 kick-off

8:55pm: State of Origin 2 halftime

9:10pm: State of Origin 2 second half

10pm: State of Origin 2 fulltime

All times are subject to change and AEST.