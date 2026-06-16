Kyle Feldt's time at St Helens appears to be coming to an end.

Sources have told The League Scene that the veteran winger is looking to return to Australia, with his agent sounding out interest from NRL clubs ahead of the June 30 deadline, the date by which the NRL no longer permits clubs to ratify player movements for the remainder of the season.

It marks a significant shift for a player who, only a few months ago, sounded open to extending his stay with the Super League club.

He spoke to All Out Rugby League in March, saying that, based on his performance this season and the club having younger players rising through its ranks, those would be two factors in deciding whether he would sign an extension.

Feldt arrived at St Helens ahead of the 2025 season on a two-year deal, ending a 12-year, one-club association with North Queensland Cowboys that had made him a cult figure in Townsville.

Feldt delivered when he first arrived, scoring on debut in the club's 82-0 demolition of Salford, and despite losing time to a hand injury, finished his first season in England as the club's leading try scorer.

This season, he has played nine games, scored eight tries, and is averaging 73.8 running metres per game, two tackle busts per game and has made 15 errors total.

He left the Cowboys as the club's all-time leading try-scorer, racking up 217 appearances and 151 tries, and his name is etched into the club's history books for the after-the-siren try that forced golden point in the 2015 NRL Grand Final, which the Cowboys went on to win for their maiden premiership.

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The move to the Super League was billed as a coup for the Saints.

A return to Australia would allow him to wind down his career closer to home.