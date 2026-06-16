The Queensland Maroons squandered the series opener, and will now have to do things the hard way, starting at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground as they look to stop the NSW Blues from claiming the State of Origin shield in straight sets.

Despite heading into Game 1 as the favourites - potentially undeserved if you asked some - the Blues were outplayed for much of the game.

An awful start to the series saw them concede three tries in the first 20 minutes, with a lack of care handling the football and penalties allowing the Queensland to mount attacking raid after attacking raid.

Sam Walker, long touted as a future Queensland player, was impressive on debut, Kalyn Ponga was in everything and the forwards had their way.

But then the game changed. The Blues still weren't good, but scoring dried up once Cameron Murray came onto the park, and with 22 minutes to go, the game-changing moment saw Kalyn Ponga sent off for wiping out Tolutau Koula.

From there, it was downhill for the Blues. They did their best at times to lose the game with dropped balls continuing, but in the end, they found their three tries and take the lead to Melbourne.

New South Wales probably need to win the series in straight sets if they are going to though - Queensland taking all the momentum back home for Game 3 in Brisbane could well be a bridge too far for the Blues.

The Maroons had their own issues in Game 1, but the short of it is they win if Ponga isn't sent off.

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That said, they have raised eyebrows again on the selection front, and you could easily make the argument they benefited from things they didn't control as much as the Blues did - it's very, very unlikely they will benefit from quite as much dropped ball from their opposition this time as they did in the opening exchanges of Game 1 where, for some time, it looked like they'd be able to run away with the game by a big score.

With more questions than answers surrounding both states heading into Game 2, and both coaches frankly under pressure, there is plenty on the line as the game's showpiece roars into the self-proclaimed, but not widely agreed upon, sporting capital of the world.

Team news

NSW Blues

1. James Tedesco, 2. Brian To'o, 5. Tolutau Koula, 4. Kotoni Staggs, 19. Mark Nawaqanitawase, 6. Mitchell Moses, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Payne Haas, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Mitch Barnett, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Dylan Lucas, 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Cameron Murray, 15. Victor Radley, 16. Addin Fonua-Blake, 17. Apisai Koroisau, 18. Ethan Strange, 21. Jack Bostock

For the second camp in a row, the Blues have been forced into late changes, this time with Penrith Panthers star outside back Casey McLean being ruled out.

His absence means Mark Nawaqanitawase comes into the starting side on the wing, Tolutau Koula, who was fantastic in Game 1, moves into the centres, and Jack Bostock is added to the bench despite playing for the Dolphins on Friday.

Elsewhere, Laurie Daley has taken the enormous risk of playing Mitchell Moses at five-eighth, axing Ethan Strange to the bench despite the fact the rising Raiders' star was one of the Blues best in Sydney.

Payne Haas also returns to the starting side at prop, with Addin Fonua-Blake shuffling back to the bench, while Jacob Saifiti drops out of the side having not played a minute of the opener.

Dylan Lucas also starts in the second-row in what can only be described as a shock, with Haumole Olakau'atu to sit as 20th man, while the injured Blayke Brailey is replaced by a returning to the Origin arena Apisai Koroisau for Game 2.

QLD Maroons

1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Selwyn Cobbo, 3. Robert Toia, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Jojo Fifita, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Sam Walker, 8. Tom Flegler, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Reuben Cotter

Interchange: 14. Max Plath, 15. Lindsay Collins, 16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 17. Trent Loiero, 18. Reece Walsh, 19. Murray Taulagi

For the second straight Origin, Queensland come into the game as the side more on top of their preparation, and dare we say, stable.

No late changes will do that.

They aren't totally without a shuffled side though.

The injury to Patrick Carrigan is a big one, with Kulikefu Finefeuiaki coming into the side as his replacement after most felt he probably should have started the series opener.

As a result of a second-rower replacing a middle, Billy Slater has made a few positional swaps. Back up dummy half and middle forward Max Plath started at lock in Game 1, but is benched this time to give the Maroons better versatility from the pine.

Reuben Cotter moves from the second-row to lock as a result, while Briton Nikora, maybe bafflingly given his Game 1 performance, is rewarded with a promotion to the starting side on the edge.

The out of sorts Ezra Mam and injured Gehamat Shibasaki, who was surprisigly not used in Game 1 when Kalyn Ponga was sent off, are both out as well, with Reece Walsh and Murray Taulagi the new faces on the bench.

History

Overall head-to-head record: Played 133, Queensland 60, New South Wales 61, drawn 2

Overall series record: Played 44, Queensland 25, New South Wales 17, drawn 2

Last five series: QLD 3 - NSW 2

Record in Melbourne: Played 10, NSW 6, QLD 4

Record at Melbourne Cricket Ground: Played 6, NSW 5, QLD 1

Keys to the game

Will Reece Walsh be used?

Weird, in a way, to start talking about your keys to an Origin match with a guy who might not make it onto the field, but that's simply the level Reece Walsh can play his footy at.

If this game is faster paced than Game 1, with more six-agains and more free flowing stuff from each team (and we suspect all of those things will happen), then this bench role is custom made for Walsh.

Billy Slater will be desperately trying to hold a spot in his 17 up his sleeve until late in the contest, because if Walsh can get out there in the final 30 or so minutes, the Blues simply won't have an answer.

At his best, Walsh was the key man in pushing the Broncos to the premiership last year, and was a walk-up starter for the Kangaroos.

It goes without saying he has been some way off his best so far in 2026, but that doesn't mean he can't find it again, and if he does, that last half an hour will be a bloodbath for the Blues, who again have limited replacement potential in the middle third, the area Walsh will attack against tired legs.

Is Mitchell Moses up to 80 minutes?

It doesn't really matter which way you try to skin it or talk about it, Blues boss Laurie Daley has taken an enormous risk in picking Mitchell Moses.

Probably one he didn't have to take either.

Moses was the preferred pick before Game 1. Some agreed, some disagreed.

In the end, he never got a chance to show if it was the right pick, and Ethan Strange stepped up to prove beyond all reasonable doubt he has got what it takes to have a long career at this level.

It's pretty rare you'd put your hand up as a potential man of the match only to get dropped for Game 2, but that is what has happened, with Daley now talking about playing Strange in the second-row to get him on the field.

While the Blues camp claim Moses is ready to go and 100 per cent, there has to be some question marks about his hamstrings, which have been dodgy for some time now.

If he breaks down, the Blues will have to burn an interchange on a half in what is likely to be a faster-paced game - that's a problem in itself.

Moses is a champion though. He has always had strong games in Sky Blue, and leading into the game, you'd have to think him lasting through it and showing no or limited signs of rust is going to be a big deciding factor.

Can Queensland shut down Cameron Murray?

Maybe the biggest issue for Queensland in Game 1 was the way the game changed once Cameron Murray was on the park.

The game's best lock was in everything for the Blues during his hour on the ground at both ends of the park, and was criminally underrated by most at fulltime.

He brings excellent defensive work rate, great rugby league vision, and one of the quickest play the balls in the competition which will only get more dangerous if this game is played at a rapid pace with more six-agains than were on offer in Game 1.

Queensland would have likely been turning to Patrick Carrigan off the bench to shut Murray down, but with his injury, and the replacement being Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, it now likely leaves Reuben Cotter needing one of the games of his career in the middle.

It's for this reason some were suggesting Tom Gilbert with an aggressive attitude might have been the way to go at the selection table.

The issue for Cotter, who has been moved to lock for the trip to Melbourne, is he will already have 20 minutes in the legs when Murray gets onto the park.

A huge, huge job for him.

Will the Blues regret dropping Olakau'atu

If you thought the Mitchell Moses call up was a strange one for the Blues, then the dropping of Haumole Olakau'atu flat out didn't make any sense.

He had deficiencies in Game 1, but the pros to his game more than made up for it.

That his kick chase was floated as a potential issue in the media last week just shows the amount of clutching at strawa going on. He led the Blues in that department, especially early, putting a mountain of pressure on Kalyn Ponga.

The decision to play Dylan Lucas has been made though. Whether it pays off remains to be seen, but Olakau'atu brings size and aggression that isn't coachable.

Most would have had Lucas in the side somewhere leading up to Game 1, but this straight swap feels unforced and poorly thought out.

Prediction

There are just too many question marks for the Blues.

They weren't good enough for most of Game 1, haven't changed much, and can't rely on Queensland having a player sent off again.

That said, the Maroons need a fast start before Cameron Murray gets onto the ground if they are going to win.

It's pretty easy to expect however the game will be far more open than Game 1. Sam Walker, who proved beyond all reasonable doubt, he is up to this level, could prove the difference as the Blues try to stay with them at both ends of the park.

More points, more six-agains, more free-flowing footy, and ultimately, a Queensland win is on the radar here, but there isn't a heap to split the two sides.

Queensland by 4.

Key game information: NSW Blues vs QLD Maroons, Game 1, 2026

Kick-off: Wednesday, June 17, 8:05pm (AEST)

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

TV: Live, Channel 9 from 7pm (AEST)

Online: Live, 9Now from 7pm (AEST)

Betting: Blues $1.85, Maroons $1.95

Match officials

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Chris Butler