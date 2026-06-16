The second game of the State of Origin series being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday evening will see the NSW Blues with a chance to reclaim the shield a game early from the Queensland Maroons.

With it all on the line in the middle game of the series, we asked our team at Zero Tackle to tip the result, the best player and the first try.

Here is what they had to say.

Lee Addison

Winner: QLD Maroons

Margin: 14

Man of the match: Harry Grant

First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Last try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase

Thursday's headline: G-force! Harry Grant masterlcass levels series at the G

Kye Ferreira

Winner: NSW Blues

Margin: 8

Man of the match: Payne Haas

First try-scorer: Jojo Fifita

Last try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase

Thursday's headline: NSW claim series with a game to spare

Magdalena Murdoch

Winner: QLD Maroons

Margin: 6

Man of the match: Sam Walker

First try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase

Last try-scorer: Sam Walker

Thursday's headline: Walker wows as series heads to Suncorp decider

Dan Nichols

Winner: NSW Blues

Margin: 7

Man of the match: Mitchell Moses

First try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase

Last try-scorer: Tolutau Koula

Thursday's headline: Hail Moses

Scott Pryde

Winner: QLD Maroons

Margin: 4

Man of the match: Cameron Munster

First try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase

Last try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Thursday's headline: Laurie's squad exposed as Queensland force decider

Leo Twemlow

Winner: NSW Blues

Margin: 12

Man of the match: Payne Haas

First try-scorer: Kurt Capewell

Last try-scorer: Tolutau Koula

Thursday's headline: Laurie does just enough as Blues first half secures 2026 series