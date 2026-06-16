The second game of the State of Origin series being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday evening will see the NSW Blues with a chance to reclaim the shield a game early from the Queensland Maroons.
With it all on the line in the middle game of the series, we asked our team at Zero Tackle to tip the result, the best player and the first try.
Here is what they had to say.
Lee Addison
Winner: QLD Maroons
Margin: 14
Man of the match: Harry Grant
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Last try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase
Thursday's headline: G-force! Harry Grant masterlcass levels series at the G
Kye Ferreira
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 8
Man of the match: Payne Haas
First try-scorer: Jojo Fifita
Last try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase
Thursday's headline: NSW claim series with a game to spare
Magdalena Murdoch
Winner: QLD Maroons
Margin: 6
Man of the match: Sam Walker
First try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase
Last try-scorer: Sam Walker
Thursday's headline: Walker wows as series heads to Suncorp decider
Dan Nichols
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 7
Man of the match: Mitchell Moses
First try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase
Last try-scorer: Tolutau Koula
Thursday's headline: Hail Moses
Scott Pryde
Winner: QLD Maroons
Margin: 4
Man of the match: Cameron Munster
First try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase
Last try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Thursday's headline: Laurie's squad exposed as Queensland force decider
Leo Twemlow
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 12
Man of the match: Payne Haas
First try-scorer: Kurt Capewell
Last try-scorer: Tolutau Koula
Thursday's headline: Laurie does just enough as Blues first half secures 2026 series