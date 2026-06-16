The 2026 State of Origin series rolls into Melbourne on Wednesday evening for Game 2, with the NSW Blues to try and claim the series against the Queensland Maroons at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday, June 17.

The NRL typically do not adhere to a strict schedule for kick-off, and the whistle may actually be blown to start the game some mintues later than the advertised time as has been the case in previous years and was again in Game 1.

What is the schedule for State of Origin Game 2?

Gates open at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 6pm (AEST) ahead of pre-match entertainment and kick-off.

Pre-game entertainment is scheduled to start at 7:30pm (AEST), with the teams to enter the ground from 8pm (AEST), with kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST).

What time is State of Origin Game 2 expected to end?

Game 2 is expected to end at around 10pm (AEST), but that time is subject to change, pending on the number of stoppages in the game, the actual kick-off time, and whether any extra time is required to decide the winner.

In State of Origin, a draw won't be allowed with the game played until points are scored if need be following a potential draw at fulltime.

How long is halftime in State of Origin Game 2?

The halftime interval is scheduled to run for 15 minutes from the siren to kick-off in Game 2 of the 2026 State of Origin series.

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It's anticipated that the halftime break will commence at around 8:55pm (AEST), but this is subject to change pending on the actual kick-off time and number of stoppages required during the first half.

What if I'm not in an AEST-state?

You're in luck, with our easy guide below.

South Australia, Northern Territory (ACST) - 7:35pm kick-off

Western Australia (AWST) - 6:05pm kick-off

New Zealand (NZST) - 10:05pm kick-off