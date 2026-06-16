Stuck in traffic, at work, or just plain don't like the commentary on the TV? You're in luck, because there will be plenty of different radio broadcasts of Game 2 of the 2026 State of Origin series around Australia.

The NRL have a number of radio broadcasters who share coverage of the regular season, but come Origin time, they are all on deck to cover the game, meaning listeners will be spoilt for choice.

That will be no different for Game 2, to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, June 17.

You can tune into the game through any of the following.

ABC Radio (national)

Triple M Radio (national)

SEN Radio (national)

2GB Radio (Sydney)

4BC Radio (Brisbane)

The ABC and Triple M will broadcast their typical coverage onto the airwaves around the nation.

SEN, on the other hand, will broadcast the game into all of their major stations around the country, while their Sydney and Brisbane stations will have specific Blues and Maroons broadcasts geared towards the audiences of either state, instead of picking up the national broadcast.

In Sydney and Brisbane, you'll also be able to tune into the Nine Network's Radio options at 2GB and 4BC respectively, with both picking up the national broadcast.

Kick-off is set for 8:05pm (AEST), although was a few minutes later than that for Game 1, with most radio broadcasts beginning at 7pm (AEST) based on official published information obtained from radio broadcasters.

We suggest checking your local frequencies through online guides or broadcasters websites.