NSW Blues State of Origin head coach Laurie Daley has revealed Ethan Strange will be employed in the second-row for Game 2 of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday evening.

Strange played at five-eighth in his Origin debut and was among the best for the Blues in the comeback win.

The Blues found themselves calling Strange into the starting side just days out from the game after a hamstring injury ruled Mitchell Moses out of the contest.

Strange is no secret to playing multiple roles, but flourished in his preferred position during the series opener.

Despite that, it was eventually determined to drop him back to the bench for Game 2, with Moses racing the clock to be fit but passing all fitness tests to this point.

Daley is still keen to keep Strange in the game though and told a pre-Origin press conference on Tuesday afternoon that Strange would be used as a ball-running back-rower.

“He'll come on and probably play the back row," Daley said.

“He's a strong runner. He's a guy that is dangerous when he runs the footy. That's what you want him to do.

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“So, yeah, he will get an opportunity at some point and just to carry the football, play to his strengths.

“And if he does that, I'll be really happy."

The under fire head coach, who likely needs a series win from 1-0 up to save his Origin coaching job after last year's disaster, also said he has no intentions of calling Cameron Murray into the starting side.

The Maroons got off to a fast start in the series opener, but only managed to kick a penalty goal in the hour after Murray came onto the ground.

Slow starts have been a trend for the Blues, but Daley will start with Isaah Yeo at lock and resist the urge to employ the Rabbitohs lock - regularly regarded as the best in the competition - from the opening exchanges of the contest.

“Yeah, you could have that option (of starting Murray)," Daley revealed.

“But for us, at the moment, where it's at, Cam gives us plenty coming off the bench. So that's the way we go. We're confident in the skip (Yeo).

“He's a hell of a man and a hell a player. They both are. And we get great value when they're on the field. So yeah, if they're together, great."

Game 2 kicks off at 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday.