The teams are in for Round 16, with plenty of focus on which Origin players will and won't back up.

Elsewhere, the Bulldogs have made a call at number nine, and the Cowboys a big one in the halves, while Tom Trbojevic is set to return for the Sea Eagles.

Here are all this week's changes in the latest edition of rapid fire.

Byes: Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels, South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2026-06-19T10:00:00Z 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2026-06-19T10:00:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLKnightsDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Newcastle Knights

St George Illawarra Dragons

 2026-06-20T05:00:00Z 
 
 
Campbelltown
WST   
 2026-06-20T05:00:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLTigersDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Wests Tigers

The Dolphins

 2026-06-20T07:30:00Z 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2026-06-20T07:30:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLTitansPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Gold Coast Titans

Penrith Panthers

 2026-06-20T09:30:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2026-06-20T09:30:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLBulldogsManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canterbury Bulldogs

Manly Sea Eagles

 2026-06-21T04:00:00Z 
 
 
One NZ Stadium
NZW   
 2026-06-21T04:00:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLWarriorsCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

New Zealand Warriors

North Queensland Cowboys

 2026-06-21T06:05:00Z 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2026-06-21T06:05:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLStormRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Melbourne Storm

Canberra Raiders

 2026-06-21T08:15:00Z 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2026-06-21T08:15:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLRoostersSharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Sydney Roosters

Cronulla Sharks