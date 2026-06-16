The teams are in for Round 16, with plenty of focus on which Origin players will and won't back up.
Elsewhere, the Bulldogs have made a call at number nine, and the Cowboys a big one in the halves, while Tom Trbojevic is set to return for the Sea Eagles.
Here are all this week's changes in the latest edition of rapid fire.
Byes: Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels, South Sydney Rabbitohs
2026-06-19T10:00:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2026-06-19T10:00:00Z
STI
Newcastle Knights
- Jermaine McEwen is suspended, so Thomas Cant starts in the second-row.
- Fletcher Hunt is the new man on the bench, with both Kalyn Ponga and Dylan Lucas expected to back up from Origin 2.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Jaydn Su'A and Nathan Lawson drop off the Dragons' bench, with Emre Guler and Luciano Leilua added. No other changes for Dean Young's side.
2026-06-20T05:00:00Z
Campbelltown
WST
2026-06-20T05:00:00Z
DOL
Wests Tigers
- Apisai Koroisau is backing up from Origin, sending Josese Lanyon to the bench.
- Fonua Pole is named to start in a direct swap with Bunty Afoa, while the injury to Kai Pearce-Paul will see Tony Sukkar start in the second-row.
- There is still no Alex Twal, so Alex Seyfarth remains at lock.
- Lule Laulilii drops off the bench, with Heamasi Makasini and Latu Fainu added.
The Dolphins
- Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Selwyn Cobbo are not in the squad after Origin on Wednesday, while Max Plath and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki are only in the reserves list.
- Jamayne Isaako and Isaiya Katoa are both named to play despite being under injury clouds, which ultimately means there are no changes to the 19 for the Dolphins, pending the addition of Plath and Finefeuiaki.
2026-06-20T07:30:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2026-06-20T07:30:00Z
PEN
Gold Coast Titans
- Jojo Fifita comes straight back in for Jaylan de Groot, while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui comes back in for Klese Haas. Both displaced players are on the bench.
- Lachlan Ilias is also added to the bench, with Adam Christensen, Luke Sommerton and Max Feagai dropped.
Penrith Panthers
- Casey McLean is out injured for the Panthers, while Brian To'o, Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo have all been named in the extended reserves.
- Luke Garner moves to the centres from the bench, with Paul Alamoti moving to the wing, while Jack Cogger is promoted to halfback, and Liam Henry moves to prop from the bench with Lindsay Smith covering lock.
- Billy Phillips, Luron Patea, Jack Cole and Sione Fonua are the new faces.
2026-06-20T09:30:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2026-06-20T09:30:00Z
MAN
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Kurt Mann starts at hooker with Bailey Hayward back to the bench, while Sean O'Sullivan drops out.
- Lipoi Hopoi is also out of the side, with Logan Spinks added to the bench.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Clayton Faulalo is out, so Tom Trbojevic returns at fullback.
- Brandon Wakeham starts at hooker, with Jake Simpkin reverting to the bench in an otherwise unchanged run on side.
- Ethan Bullemor returns via the bench, with Jackson Shereb losing his spot.
2026-06-21T04:00:00Z
One NZ Stadium
NZW
2026-06-21T04:00:00Z
NQL
New Zealand Warriors
- Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returns to the starting side on the wing with Alofiana Khan-Pereira missing.
- On the bench, Makaia Tafua loses his spot to Sam Healey, while Jason Salalilo is out. Rocco Berry and Luke Metcalf are the new names.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Zac Laybutt moves from the wing to centre, and Jaxon Purdue from centre to five-eighth with Liam Sutton dropped to the bench.
- Jeremiah Nanai is pencilled in to return in the second-row. Sam McIntyre drops to the bench.
- Both Murray Taulagi and Reuben Cotter are due to back up from Origin, while Wiremu Greig and Ethan King lose their spots on the bench.
2026-06-21T06:05:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2026-06-21T06:05:00Z
CBR
Melbourne Storm
- Jack Howarth returns for the Storm, meaning Manaia Waitere loses his place in the side in what is the only change to the run-on side.
- Tyran Wishart is back in jersey 19, with Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown dropped.
Canberra Raiders
- Savelio Tamala is back for the Raiders, taking the place of Jed Stuart who remains on the bench, while the same applies for Daine Laurie, who loses the five-eighth spot to an Origin returnee in Ethan Strange.
- In the forwards, Hudson Young will back up from Origin, sending Ata Mariota back to the bench.
- Chevy Stewart, Coby Black and Joe Roddy all drop out.
2026-06-21T08:15:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2026-06-21T08:15:00Z
CRO
Sydney Roosters
- In the backs, James Tedesco, Robert Toia, Mark Nawaqaniatawase and Sam Walker are all named to back-up from State of Origin.
- Reece Foley and Hugo Savala are out with concussions, while Cody Ramsey drops to the reserves and Rex Bassingthwaighte to the reserves. Daniel Tupou is not ready to return yet.
- In the forwards, Reece Robson (hooker), Lindsay Collins (prop) and Victor Radley (lock) all return.
- Connor Watson, Spencer Leniu and Salesi Foketi all drop back to the bench, with Benaiah Ioelu, Junior Tupou, Egan Butcher and Taylor Losalu all dropping out of the side from last week's interchange.
Cronulla Sharks
- A review of Jesse Colquhoun's concussion means he will remain in the starting side despite being assessed as Grade 1 symptoms against the Warriors. Addin Fonua-Blake returns and replaces Toby Rudolf who is out with a knee injury.
- Briton Nikora also returns, moving Billy Burns to the bench, while Jayden Berrell is named to start at hooker with Hohepa Puru back to the bench.
- Tuku Hau Tapuha makes away from the side essentially for Nikora, while Sam Stonetsreet, Blayke Brailey and Nicho Hynes are all in the reserves list.