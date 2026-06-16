The teams are in for Round 16, with plenty of focus on which Origin players will and won't back up.

Elsewhere, the Bulldogs have made a call at number nine, and the Cowboys a big one in the halves, while Tom Trbojevic is set to return for the Sea Eagles.

Here are all this week's changes in the latest edition of rapid fire.

Byes: Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels, South Sydney Rabbitohs

Newcastle Knights

St George Illawarra Dragons

Wests Tigers

The Dolphins

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Selwyn Cobbo are not in the squad after Origin on Wednesday, while Max Plath and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki are only in the reserves list.

Jamayne Isaako and Isaiya Katoa are both named to play despite being under injury clouds, which ultimately means there are no changes to the 19 for the Dolphins, pending the addition of Plath and Finefeuiaki.

Gold Coast Titans

Penrith Panthers

Canterbury Bulldogs

Manly Sea Eagles

New Zealand Warriors

North Queensland Cowboys

Melbourne Storm

Jack Howarth returns for the Storm, meaning Manaia Waitere loses his place in the side in what is the only change to the run-on side.

Tyran Wishart is back in jersey 19, with Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown dropped.

Canberra Raiders

Sydney Roosters

Cronulla Sharks