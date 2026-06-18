Sydney Roosters and NSW Blues superstar fullback James Tedesco is no guarantee to play on beyond the end of 2027.

Currently contracted through to the end of next year, the fullback, now 33, will finish his career at the Sydney Roosters one way or another.

There is no guarantee what year that will be though.

Tedesco, who has dealt with knee injuries throughout his career, is still in fantastic form even as the game speeds up and he gets older, but admitted to News Corp he was no guarantee to sign another deal beyond the end of this year, putting talks on hold for now as he battles with the Origin period, which now moves to a live decider in three weeks time at Suncorp Stadium.

“I'll wait and see how I go this year,” Tedesco said.

“The Origin period is quite draining. I want to stay fresh. I'll see how this year goes. I'll re-asses in the off-season to see how I'm going. I've got 300 games in my sights. That's something want to tick off. I want to win a premiership this year.

“I'll re-asses after this year. I'm 33. I feel like I've achieved a lot in the game. There is still more I want to achieve but I'm not going to keep playing for the sake of it. I'll get a good read in the off-season to see how I'm going physically and mentally.”

The fullback, who won the Dally M Medal last year, has 288 games to his name and will clear 300 this year if he stays fit as the Roosters make a push towards September.

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The 25-time Origin player for NSW was recalled to the side this year after being overlooked for Dylan Edwards last campaign, and came up with the match-winning play in Game 1.

Tedesco will be in no rush to make a decision, with the Roosters likely to hold a spot for him as long as he takes to make a decision, although his wage could reduce moving into 2028, with the fullback currently believed to be on seven figures.