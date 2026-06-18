The Queensland Maroons blew the NSW Blues off the park in the second game of the State of Origin series in a 44-24 shellacking to force a decider at Suncorp Stadium in Game 3.

To add further concern for the Blues, it only took a send-off miracle in the first match to clinch victory, otherwise the Blues could have been looking down the barrel of a clean sweep.

Following some puzzling coaching decisions made by Laurie Daley in selections, as well as during the game, here are the essential changes he needs to make to ensure the Blues win the series.

Haumole Olakau'atu must return

Headlining the bizarre selection decisions for Game 2 is the omission of the game's current best back rower, Manly Sea Eagles enforcer Haumole Olakau'atu. Leading the metre count in Game 1 for the Blues forwards and displaying some of the most dominating form at club level we've seen from a forward since prime Jason Taumalolo, 'Schmole' was dropped out of the top 19 for the second match.

Daley opted with Dylan Lucas to play the full eighty minutes for NSW, who failed to stamp his authority on the match, being limited to eight runs totalling 53 metres. Reports surfaced following Game 1 for the reasons Olakau'atu was dropped, which indicated poor line speed and kick-chase were at fault for his non-selection, but find it hard to admit given he was strong in his maiden starting match in the sky blue.

The Blues desperately needed an enforcer out there at the MCG, and while Victor Radley tried to be that guy, he failed in doing so with subsequent penalties at crucial times for high shots.

Olakau'atu must return to the right edge for the decider and apply as much pressure on opposing back rower Kurt Capewell and five-eighth Cameron Munster as he can. Lucas wasn't poor by any means, but given Olakau'atu's ceiling, he should have been there for Game 2, and I bet Munster and coach Billy Slater let out a sigh of relief when they found out he wasn't going to play in Melbourne.

Olakau'atu has the Bulldogs and the Storm to prove he's the man to take on the Maroons juggernaut, and no-doubt will rise to the challenge and put in some quality performances for Manly to ensure his spot.

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Murray to start

Many were calling for this in Game 2, but it's even more evident now. Cameron Murray's tempo and lightning quick play the ball speed are exactly what the Blues need more of. Isaah Yeo needs to shift into the front row instead of Mitch Barnett.

It leaves the lock position vacant for Murray, where he can play big minutes at a quality rate, giving hooker Reece Robson more time out of dummy half to create strike, something that was lacking massively on Wednesday night.

For his 10 runs, Murray delivered a 3.77 second average play the ball speed, second to Hudson Young, but given Young's 16 runs were mainly out wider on Sam Walker, it makes Murray's rate even more impressive.

Comparing to Maroons gun Max Plath, who is similar in shape to Murray, generating quick play the balls which allowed Harry Grant to devastatingly carve up the Blues through the ruck.

The Blues need to emulate that in Game 3, but all the work is off the back of players like Murray with his agility and speed at the line, it makes a world of sense to have him in the contest as much as possible.

SOS to Latrell, Critta, and Turbo

Unfortunately, NSW right centre Kotoni Staggs had a night to forget, coming up with a few costly missed tackles on his opposite Tabuai-Fidow leading to points and was sin-binned for a careless late and high shot on Kalyn Ponga.

With Tom Trbojevic due back this week from a long injury layoff, and Latrell Mitchell due back after the Rabbitohs' bye this weekend, an S.O.S must be sent out to bring thr proven winners into the back line.

Mitchell brings confidence and aura into camp, and has the ability to make his teammates go up another gear when they look around the field while in the hurt locker and see him there next to them. If Mitchell and Trbojevic hit the ground running in their respective returns, there is no reason not to throw them in.

The Manly skipper goes up another gear when he dons the sky blue, scoring countless tries across the paddock and showcasing his elite athleticism by popping up and playing multiple positions shown under former coach Brad Fittler.

Koula reverts to the six-man interchange bench and Staggs misses out for a direct swap to the 2021 series-winning centre pair. Considering Stephen Crichton for a call-up is also on the cards, given he is defensively strong and has a record of being able to contain his opposite centre at the elite Origin level.

However, the Bulldogs skipper is currently banged up and desperately looks like he needs a rest, so I would pursue Mitchell and Turbo.

Although all three are proven winners on the big stage, and if the Blues are gonna defy odds in front of 50,000 screaming Maroons fans, they have to make these changes.

Time to inject Koroisau

Robson was trying his heart out, but evidently got gassed playing the full eighty minutes at nine. The Blues needed a change, but Daley didn't pull the trigger. As to why he didn't bring on Api Koroisau with ten minutes to go in the first half to let him run rampant through the Maroons forwards is a head scratcher.

It had to be part of the game plan during the camp, but was not executed. The Blues really lacked threat out of dummy half and conversely to QLD, Grant was in everything and made NSW pay for lazy markers and off-side defenders.

Elite deception and marker manipulation are all things Koroisau has crafted exceptionally in his arsenal that the Blues are missing. They must give it a shot at Suncorp if they are any chance to keep up with the Maroons in the decider.

Martin to return, instilling mongrel

Liam Martin has been the forgotten man this series. After a lengthy spell on the sidelines from a knee injury, Martin has skyrocketed back into contention for Game 3. The no-frills weapon displays all the characteristics of someone built for Origin: tough, high-effort and feared.

Despite him and Olakau'atu both being right backrowers, injecting the Panthers star into the match from the bench would suit both players and ultimately, the whole team. Olakau'atu has a history of cramps, so give him 55 minutes of his best work then let Martin come on and close out the game to give it his all, instill a bit of mongrel into the pack, and to make a fatigued Munster tackle him relentlessly. If the Blues are any chance of thwarting the Maroons, they'll need Martin's tenacious attitude to fire back at those north of the border, who will no-doubt be looking to play a physically aggressive game on their home soil on July 8.