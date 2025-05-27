Game 1 of the State of Origin series is here, and predictions have varied wildly since teams were named ten days ago.

With camps complete and the teams in their final hours of preparation before walking onto Suncorp Stadium, we asked our team at Zero Tackle to hit us with all their big predictions for the series opener.

Here is what they had to say.

Lee Addison

Winner: QLD Maroons

Margin: 18 points

First try-scorer: Valentine Holmes

Man of the match: Cameron Munster

Thursday morning's headline: Munster magic, Moses mayhem leaves Blues in tatters

Matt Clements

Winner: NSW Blues

Margin: 7 points

First try-scorer: Zac Lomax

Man of the match: Mitchell Moses

Thursday morning's headline: NSW halves shine at Suncorp

Isaac Issa

Winner: NSW Blues

Margin: 8 points

First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Man of the match: Latrell Mitchell

Thursday morning's headline: Slater's bold selections prove costly for Queensland

Ethan Lee Chalk

Winner: NSW Blues

Margin: 8 points

First try-scorer: Robert Toia

Man of the match: Nathan Cleary

Thursday morning's headline: Cleary masterpiece stuns Queensland

Dan Nichols

Winner: NSW Blues

Margin: 6 points

First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell

Man of the match: Mitchell Moses

Thursday morning's headline: Holy Moses, he does it again

Scott Pryde

Winner: QLD Marons

Margin: 2 points

First try-scorer: Xavier Coates

Man of the match: Daly Cherry-Evans

Thursday morning's headline: No distractions for Cherry-Evans as Maroons win tight opener

Alexander Stuart

Winner: QLD Maroons

Margin: 8 points

First try-scorer: Robert Toia

Man of the match: Kalyn Ponga

Thursday morning's headline: Too many halfbacks spoil the Blues' broth

Phoenix Trinidad

Winner: QLD Maroons

Margin: 4 points

First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Man of the match: Kalyn Ponga

Thursday morning's headline: Ponga wins battle of the fullbacks in stunning Origin upset