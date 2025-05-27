Game 1 of the State of Origin series is here, and predictions have varied wildly since teams were named ten days ago.
With camps complete and the teams in their final hours of preparation before walking onto Suncorp Stadium, we asked our team at Zero Tackle to hit us with all their big predictions for the series opener.
Here is what they had to say.
Lee Addison
Winner: QLD Maroons
Margin: 18 points
First try-scorer: Valentine Holmes
Man of the match: Cameron Munster
Thursday morning's headline: Munster magic, Moses mayhem leaves Blues in tatters
Matt Clements
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 7 points
First try-scorer: Zac Lomax
Man of the match: Mitchell Moses
Thursday morning's headline: NSW halves shine at Suncorp
Isaac Issa
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 8 points
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Man of the match: Latrell Mitchell
Thursday morning's headline: Slater's bold selections prove costly for Queensland
Ethan Lee Chalk
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 8 points
First try-scorer: Robert Toia
Man of the match: Nathan Cleary
Thursday morning's headline: Cleary masterpiece stuns Queensland
Dan Nichols
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 6 points
First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell
Man of the match: Mitchell Moses
Thursday morning's headline: Holy Moses, he does it again
Scott Pryde
Winner: QLD Marons
Margin: 2 points
First try-scorer: Xavier Coates
Man of the match: Daly Cherry-Evans
Thursday morning's headline: No distractions for Cherry-Evans as Maroons win tight opener
Alexander Stuart
Winner: QLD Maroons
Margin: 8 points
First try-scorer: Robert Toia
Man of the match: Kalyn Ponga
Thursday morning's headline: Too many halfbacks spoil the Blues' broth
Phoenix Trinidad
Winner: QLD Maroons
Margin: 4 points
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Man of the match: Kalyn Ponga
Thursday morning's headline: Ponga wins battle of the fullbacks in stunning Origin upset