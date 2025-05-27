Game 1 of the State of Origin series is here, and predictions have varied wildly since teams were named ten days ago.

With camps complete and the teams in their final hours of preparation before walking onto Suncorp Stadium, we asked our team at Zero Tackle to hit us with all their big predictions for the series opener.

Here is what they had to say.

Lee Addison

Winner: QLD Maroons
Margin: 18 points
First try-scorer: Valentine Holmes
Man of the match: Cameron Munster
Thursday morning's headline: Munster magic, Moses mayhem leaves Blues in tatters

Matt Clements

Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 7 points
First try-scorer: Zac Lomax
Man of the match: Mitchell Moses
Thursday morning's headline: NSW halves shine at Suncorp

Isaac Issa

Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 8 points
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Man of the match: Latrell Mitchell
Thursday morning's headline: Slater's bold selections prove costly for Queensland

Ethan Lee Chalk

Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 8 points
First try-scorer: Robert Toia
Man of the match: Nathan Cleary
Thursday morning's headline: Cleary masterpiece stuns Queensland

Dan Nichols

Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 6 points
First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell
Man of the match: Mitchell Moses
Thursday morning's headline: Holy Moses, he does it again

Scott Pryde

Winner: QLD Marons
Margin: 2 points
First try-scorer: Xavier Coates
Man of the match: Daly Cherry-Evans
Thursday morning's headline: No distractions for Cherry-Evans as Maroons win tight opener

Alexander Stuart

Winner: QLD Maroons
Margin: 8 points
First try-scorer: Robert Toia
Man of the match: Kalyn Ponga
Thursday morning's headline: Too many halfbacks spoil the Blues' broth

Phoenix Trinidad

Winner: QLD Maroons
Margin: 4 points
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Man of the match: Kalyn Ponga
Thursday morning's headline: Ponga wins battle of the fullbacks in stunning Origin upset