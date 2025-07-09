The Queensland Maroons have taken out the 2025 State of Origin series with a fantastic performance against the NSW Blues.

After claiming the Shield, here is how we rated each player.

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - 9/10

Just an excellent performance from Tabuai-Fidow. Moved to fullback for the decider after Kalyn Ponga was ruled out with a foot injury, he barely put a foot wrong all night.

Did blow a try early on when he couldn't hold onto a tough pass, but was otherwise perfect at both ends of the park.

2. Xavier Coates - 8

The Melbourne star was fantastic all night. Ran for 179 metres and was always willing to do the tough start. Played a part in Queensland's rushing defence, and was also strong in the air.

3. Robert Toia - 9

The young Queensland centre looked like he belongs at Origin level with that performance. Has shown moments in the first two games, but wound up with 155 metres this time out and was sensational at both ends.

4. Gehamat Shibasaki - 9.5

Shibasaki's selection raised eyebrows. There was no doubt he was under pressure to deliver for his coach, but he did just that, making seven tackle busts, assisting a try and looking every bit an Origin player in defence.

5. Valentine Holmes - 8.5

Holmes was the 'quietest' of the back five with the ball in hand, but did his job witgh some great hits in defence, did the tough stuff out of his own end and held his own off the kicking tee.

6. Cameron Munster - 7.5

Munster was incredibly brave to suit up for the Maroons just days after the sad passing of his father, but he put in a performance, he, his family, and his state would be proud of. Outshone by Dearden, but was tremendous with his kicking game.

7. Tom Dearden - 10

Just the perfect Origin performance. One of the best ever. Did everything right, scoring a double, kicking long and accurately, and running the ball with intent. His defence might have been even better than his attack though. Could be Queensland's halfback for the next decade.

8. Josh Papalii - 6

Papalii's return to the Origin arena wasn't one of an incredible performance, but he didn't let his state down. Did his job in both stints, ran the ball hard back from the kick-off and defended stoutly.

9. Harry Grant - 8.5

Scored a try on the stroke of halftime which was all effort-based as he worked his way around three defenders. Was extremely dangerous running the ball and tackled anything that moved, finishing with a Queensland-high 55. The myth that the Maroons can't win with Grant starting has well and truly been busted.

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - 8

Fa'asuamaleaui was clearly playing through an injury in Game 2, but found a way to get back to his best in Game 3, making some damaging runs as he cracked the 100-metre barrier and made 40 of those post-contact.

11. Reuben Cotter - 8

Cotter has never played a bad game for Queensland. An absolute picture of consistency, he also cracked 100 metres despite playing out of position on the edge, and wound up with 41 tackles.

12. Kurt Capewell - 6

Capewell had some defensive misreads, although they didn't prove overly costly for the Maroons. Certainly didn't have the impact he did during Game 2, but proved again why he was recalled with experience coming in handy.

13. Trent Loiero - 7.5

Loiero's performance may go under the radar, but he played big minutes, took some tough runs out of his own end and was faultless in defence.

One of only four Maroons to not miss a tackle, but he made 49 of them.

14. Kurt Mann - 6

Played 27 minutes during the decider, but ran the ball hard, tackled strongly and looked a threat at times.

15. Lindsay Collins - 7

Collins brought aggression off the bench during the early exchanges of the game and continued that throughout his minutes. Wound up just shy of 100 metres, but made 34 tackles with only a single miss.

16. Patrick Carrigan - 8.5

Carrigan was outstanding off the bench again after being a surprise demotion there for Game 2. Helped put his side on the front foot in the first half, and kept them there with efforts at both ends in the second.

17. Jeremiah Nanai - 4

With player ratings, we start at five and allocate up or down points depending on the performance. Nanai only had five minutes, but gave away a penalty for an obstruction when it was all said and done.