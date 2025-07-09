The 2025 State of Origin decider has seen the Queensland Maroons claim back the shield from the New South Wales Blues.

In a match that was dominated by Queensland on all fronts, the Blues had very few standouts to be proud of.

Here is how the Blues rated as they failed to lift the shield.

1. Dylan Edwards - 5/10

Edwards was shaky in Game 3. While his match-leading 272 metres were certainly impressive, he wasn't much of a game-breaker with ball-in-hand. His try assist to Stephen Crichton was a welcome one to grant the Blues their first points, but wasn't overly destructive otherwise.

2. Brian To'o - 6.5/10

It was evident that To'o wasn't at peak fitness in Game 3, which may have pointed to why he wasn't at his destructive best for the Blues. Despite this, he still managed to rack up a whopping 270 run metres, with two tackle breaks and linebreaks to follow. While his lone try was scored in the dying minutes of an already-lost game and he did have the tied-most errors of the match, he was still one of the better Blues on the field in the decider.

3. Stephen Crichton - 6.5/10

When given quality ball, Stephen Crichton was a difference-maker. Unfortunately for 'Critta', those moments were far and few between, with the majority of the Blues' attack being run through the left edge. However, his strong runs and classic fends were effective in getting his side on the front foot, and could have been a momentum changer if given more opportunity. His opening of the try sheet for the Blues was evidence of that.

4. Latrell Mitchell - 6/10

Latrell Mitchell was simply asked to do too much in this game. With the Blues' clunky attack constantly feeding left to him, he was often put in less-than-favourable situations that resulted in minimal points. He was able to lead his side in line break assists and tackle breaks, but was unable to break the game open when the Blues needed it most.

5. Zac Lomax - 2/10

Lomax could have played himself out of his Blues jersey in 2026 tonight, playing his worst Origin game to date. With poor defensive reads that led to QLD points, numerous errors, and no direction on the attacking end, the Parramatta Eels star will be sweating following his Game 3 performance.

6. Jarome Luai - 3/10

Any debate as to who should partner Nathan Cleary in the halves before this Origin series has been effectively shut down after tonight, with Luai following up his poor Game 2 performance with an abysmal Game 3 showing. Poorly timed kicks, shaky passes, and costly decision-making, Luai's woes were through a lack of overextension, not laziness. Nevertheless, for the same reasons James Tedesco lost his jersey, Luai's efforts led to his demise tonight.

7. Nathan Cleary - 5/10

While Cleary wasn't necessarily bad in the Blues' loss, he missed the opportunity to be truly aggressive, which has been the biggest slight of his career thus far. He had some good kicks and crafty ballwork per usual; however, at no point did he take control of his side's attack, with Jarome Luai making more of an effort to break the game open.

8. Max King - 4.5/10

King was solid in the opening 23 minutes and had he played any more than that, he could have had one of the better showings for NSW. Alas, with the fewest minutes played in the toughest period of any Origin match, the Bulldogs prop was never going to be a standout.

9. Reece Robson - 7/10

Robson was a workhorse on the defensive end in Game 3, racking up 46 tackles with just three misses. His rock-solid defence may have prevented the Maroons from piling on even more points, with a lot of their attack coming through the middle. His ball service was mostly elite, too, which was essentially his best attacking asset in the match. Overall, a solid performance from the North Queensland Cowboys hooker.

10. Payne Haas - 7.5

Payne Haas is not human - simple as that. The 25-year-old came into this match under an injury cloud, struggling with a back injury that has plagued him all season. Despite this, he was still at his rampaging best, nailing 41 tackles with no misses, while also smashing out over 100 metres in a side that had very little attacking momentum. While far from his best, he was still Mr. Reliable for the Blues.

11. Liam Martin - 5.5/10

Martin was clearly struggling with a hand injury throughout most of the match, which resulted in his usual dominance taking a backseat in the decider. His effort areas were impeccable as always, however did not have the same effect as they usually do.

12. Angus Crichton - 4.5/10

Angus Crichton was fine for the Blues; however, he struggled to have any real impact. A few impressive hit-ups and defensive reads showcased why he holds a mortgage on the No. 12 jumper for NSW, but other than that was no shining light.

13. Isaah Yeo - 7/10

The Blues skipper was not the best on the field by any stretch; however, his leadership and courage earned him a generous score in what was otherwise a disappointing match for his side. Nailing almost 50 tackles with just one miss and running over 100 metres, Yeo showed why he was chosen to lead his state in 2025. He lacked his usual craftiness that he often displays for the Penrith Panthers, but that may have more to do with the Blues' attack as a whole than his ability.

14. Connor Watson - 6.5/10

If Watson had been brought on earlier, he could have been a game-changer. His craftiness at hooker was much-needed for the Blues, and while Robson nailed his role perfectly tonight, Watson's inclusion late in the first half would have shifted momentum for NSW.

15. Spencer Leniu - 6/10

Spencer Leniu did exactly what he was selected to do for the Blues. He was a ball of energy when he came onto the field, and while it didn't result in a major shift for his side, you could definitely feel NSW's energy lift for a period.

16. Hudson Young - 4/10

Young, unfortunately, was no standout in Game 3. Only playing 28 minutes to close out the game, he barely warranted a mention, through no fault of his own. If utilised better, Hudson Young could have been destructive for Laurie Daley's side.

17. Stefano Utoikamanu - 7/10

Despite his initial selection in this year's series raising many eyebrows, Utoikamanu was arguably one of the Blues' best in Game 3, when he was on. Smashing out 28 tackles in almost as many minutes, the Melbourne prop did not look out of place in the sky blue jumper.