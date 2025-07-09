Xavier Coates of the Queensland Maroons has opened the scoring in the 2025 Origin Decider, giving his state an upper hand in the contest.
After missing out on a try-scoring chance the set before after Hamsio Tabuai-Fidow failed to grip the ball, the Maroons have scored the first try through Xavier Coates.
2025-07-09T10:05:00Z
MATCH IN PROGRESS
Accor Stadium
NSW
12
80:00
24
QLD
Finding the overlap on the left-edge, the ball went through the hands of Cameron Munster and debutant Gehamat Shibasaki, who secured his first Origin try assist, before it found Coates, who leapt over the try-line.
