Xavier Coates of the Queensland Maroons has opened the scoring in the 2025 Origin Decider, giving his state an upper hand in the contest.

After missing out on a try-scoring chance the set before after Hamsio Tabuai-Fidow failed to grip the ball, the Maroons have scored the first try through Xavier Coates.

NSW 12 80:00 24 QLD

Finding the overlap on the left-edge, the ball went through the hands of Cameron Munster and debutant Gehamat Shibasaki, who secured his first Origin try assist, before it found Coates, who leapt over the try-line.

