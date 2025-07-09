The first decider to be played in Sydney since 2019 will hit Accor Stadium on Wednesday evening, with the New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons squaring off in a winner takes all clash for the State of Origin shield.

The Blues came away from Game 1 in Brisbane with a win, but couldn't follow up in Perth, setting up a live decider this evening.

The Blues come into the game unchanged, while Queensland are without Kalyn Ponga, and have dropped Moeaki Fotuaika for the crunch clash, which is due to kick off at 8:05pm (AEST).

MATCH IN PROGRESS Accor Stadium NSW 0 24:12 8 QLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

24' - NSW 0 - QLD 8: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has been unreal so far. He heads to the bench now though, replaced by Lindsay Collins who is straight into his work. A run from Grant follows and Munster kicks from five short of halfway down to Edwards.

23' - NSW 0 - QLD 8: The Blues need to find a way to put some points on the board sooner rather than later. Luai does the kicking on the last this time from 30 out, and it's well positioned, but the chase can't get there and Coates takes it easily.

22' - NSW 0 - QLD 8: The Maroons now having to do some hard yards out of their own end, and just maybe the momentum is changing. Queensland have to kick from out of their own 40, but it's a long way down to To'o who brings it back.

21' - NSW 0 - QLD 8: New South Wales back over halfway on the second tackle after that penalty, and they will need to find some momentum right here. A good set with a kick to the corner, but Coates out leaps Lomax for it.

20' - NSW 0 - QLD 8: Well, there have been some baffling penalty calls this series, but that's up there. Queensland with a kick to contest, Shibasaki does just that and is somehow penalised.

19' - NSW 0 - QLD 8: CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, VALENTINE HOLMES

Queensland out by more than a converted try! Great kick.

17' - NSW 0 - QLD 6: TRY QUEENSLAND, XAVIER COATES

Right, Queensland on the attack. Peppering the line after the penalty. Fa'asuamaleaui really close on the fourth, then it's a shift left through Dearden, Munster, Shibasaki and he throws the assist for Coates to score in the corner! Queensland off and running.

16' - NSW 0 - QLD 2: Oh deary me. What has happened there? Queensland were through the line, and a pass would have put Tabuai-Fidow away, but he drops it, albeit backwards. Queensland will be able to finish their set, it's thrown around, pinballing all over the place, and an offload is taken by Edwards, but a penalty Queensland for a tackle without the ball.

14' - NSW 0 - QLD 2: The Blues inside ten here with a real chance to put points on the board after the drop out. They don't threaten on the first five though, then Luai puts a pass onto the ground, and there is a knock on. Good rushing defence, but Luai is having an absolutely horrendous performance here... As he did in Game 2.

13' - NSW 0 - QLD 2: Well, that was a mess. New South Wales with a ball out the back to the ground, and Toia gets a hand on it to reset the tackle count... Ashley Klein doesn't see it that way, but Latrell Mitchell saves the day two plays later with a grubber to force a drop out.

12' - NSW 0 - QLD 2: BANG! Valentine Holmes with a massive hit on Crichton here as the Maroons get on top of this game, but then they give away a penalty for work in the tackle.

11' - NSW 0 - QLD 2: The Maroons trucking it back now through their backs. Metres coming easily enough before Loiero makes halfway, and Munster kicks high. Lomax a great take and then an aggressive shot from Fa'asuamaleaui. He is slow back to his feet, but no whistle.

10' - NSW 0 - QLD 2: Decent yardage in this set from the Blues. Yeo brings them to halfway on the fifth with a strong carry and quick enough play the ball before Cleary goes to the sky. Tabuai-Fidow takes it but goes nowhere with a strong kick chase.

9' - NSW 0 - QLD 2: Papalii back from the kick-off again from the Queensland, and this is a carbon copy of the first set of the game. The Blues will have to work it back from their own line off the kick.

8' - NSW 0 - QLD 2: PENALTY GOAL QUEENSLAND, VALENTINE HOLMES

Holmes slots the penalty goal to get the scoreboard ticking over.

7' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: Well, that was a horrific 60 seconds for the Blues. Luai's kick gave away seven tackles, and Crichton's high shot gives away a shot at penalty goal. Holmes set to try and put first points on the board.

7' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: The Maroons using this seven-tackle set here, and they had to after being on the back foot during the opening exchanges. They swing it left 25 out on the fifth and that's lazy from Crichton. Collects Capewell high, so a new set for the Queenslanders.

6' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: The Blues looking the goods down the right-hand side, but then all the momentum ends with a shocking kick from Luai. Way too long. Seven-tackle set for the Maroons off their 20.

5' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: A strange decision to kick there from Mitchell on the third, but Queensland really backed up in their own end here against a defence now on top. Munster kicks from his own 30, a big torpedo, hits the ground and To'o will bring it back off his own ten.

4' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: Both teams settling into a rhythm, or at least, it looked like they were. Crichton offloads to the wing where he finds Martin who goes over halfway and then just stays in the field of play. Back to the left, Haas with an offload to Luai and then Mitchell grubbers ahead, with Tabuai-Fidow recovering and being trapped a metre or two out from his own goal line.

3' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: Queensland with another tough set, Shibasaki having his first run and being turned around this time before the kick comes from just shy of halfway.

2' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: The Blues first use of the footy now. The outside backs get things going, with To'o and Lomax taking runs. Maroons muscling up in defence early here before Haas takes a hard run and Cleary kicks from just short of halfway down to Tabuai-Fidow.

1' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: Away we go! Josh Papalii, it couldn't be anyone else, he has the first run of the game but is turned around by the defence. A solid first set for the Maroons, Fa'asuamaleaui heavily involved and then the kick goes down from Munster to Dearden who brings it back.

0' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: Blues to kick us off.

8:08pm: Pre-match formalities done and dusted. It's time for the decider.

8:05pm: Welcome to Country, National anthem, and then go time!

8:04pm: The Blues have scrapped their long walk into the stadium tonight, so they follow the Maroons out onto the park after making them wait for a little bit... Exactly what the Maroons did to the Blues in Brisbane if you remember.

8:03pm: Right, here we go. Queensland making their way out first to a chorus of boos.

8:01pm: Looks like it'll certainly be a delayed start. Both teams still in the change rooms.

7:55pm: Ten minutes out from the scheduled kick-off. Teams working through their final preparations. Queensland talking about wanting to do the little things right.

7:42pm: The pre-match entertainment is underway at Homebush. Kick-off scheduled for just over 20 minutes time.

7:34pm: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow another of the players we will be keeping a close eye on tonight. He is a star, but has played very little in the number one jumper for Queensland, instead at centre and on the wing. Reece Walsh being left out for him to play at fullback puts a stack of pressure on the Dolphin tonight.

7:30pm: Expecting the pre-match entertainment featuring Brad Cox to kick-off shortly.

7:23pm: Big crowd expected as you'd anticipate. Looks a little bare at the moment, but surely will fill up shortly in the run to kick-off.

7:08pm: New South Wales have won the toss. They will kick-off.

7:05pm: The teams are IN for the decider. Both unchanged.

6:54pm: One of the big players to watch tonight will be Cameron Munster. It has been a terribly sad week for the champion five-eighth after the passing of his father, but he will play tonight, and could well be the key, as detailed in our match preview.

6:50pm: Well, plenty of talk in the lead up to this one about the changes the Blues didn't make, and the changes the Maroons did make. The performances of Josh Papalii and Gehamat Shibasaki are going to be under the microscope tonight.

6:45pm: It has been a cracking day in Sydney. Beautiful weather the whole way around, and no chance of that changing tonight either. It's currently 17 degrees celsius as we approach kick-off.

6:35pm: It's been a big build up to the decider, but the time for talking is now over. Kick-off is set for 8:05pm (AEST), but we will have the final teams for you 60 minutes prior to that.

6:30pm: Hello, Good Evening and Welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the 2025 State of Origin series decider. Scott Pryde here to take you through all the action.