An almost flawless performance from the Queensland Maroons has secured the 2025 State of Origin series over the New South Wales Blues in Sydney on Wednesday evening.

Rated as no chance of winning the series after losing Game 1 in Brisbane, the Maroons put together the perfect performance in Sydney to back up their squeaky win in Perth three weeks ago which kept the series alive.

Queensland didn't make their first error of the game until the final 20 minutes, in a performance where they were all over the Blues for the most part.

The Queensland forward pack had to work their way into the game early on, but found themselves able to do so after a seven-tackle set given away by Jarome Luai, and penalty by Stephen Crichton.

Valentine Holmes got the scoring underway with a penalty goal, and while the Blues continued to threaten their way back into the game, it was Queensland's defence which continually shut down the men from south of the Tweed, keeping them out of the game.

Xavier Coates would be the first scorer of the game out wide for the Maroons, with the Maroons then running on a second try from long-range with the Blues defence clocking up after appearing to have dragged Robert Toia into touch.

Harry Grant would be the final scorer of the first half, darting out of dummy half with an hard-fought effort to score around three defenders next to the uprights.

That left the Maroons up by 20 points at the halftime break, and the Blues with a mountain to climb.

But the Maroons, led by halfback Tom Dearden, continued to turn up in the second half. They spent a large chunk of the first part of the second half on the back foot, but still refused to crack until a play to the right - which included a ball to ground - finally allowed the Blues onto the scoreboard through Stephen Crichton.

But that was as bad as it got for the Maroons, who continued to put the foot down at both ends of the park and shut the Blues out of the contest.

Queensland continued to play from the front, and with time dwindling, would eventually score the match-winner through Dearden inside the final ten minutes.

A consolation try on the siren for Brian To'o was the final play of the game, but a perfect Queensland side have reclaimed the shield they lost in Brisbane last year.

Match summary

NSW Blues 12 (Try: Stephen Crichton, Brian To'o; Conversion: Zac Lomax 2/2) defeated by Queensland Maroons 24 (Tries: Xavier Coates, Tom Dearden [2], Harry Grant; Conversions: Valentine Holmes 3/4; Penalty Goal: Valentine Holmes 1/1)