The first decider to be played in Sydney since 2019 will hit Accor Stadium on Wednesday evening, with the New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons squaring off in a winner takes all clash for the State of Origin shield.

The Blues came away from Game 1 in Brisbane with a win, but couldn't follow up in Perth, setting up a live decider this evening.

The Blues come into the game unchanged, while Queensland are without Kalyn Ponga, and have dropped

FULLTIME - NSW 6 - QLD 24

Queensland just way too good for night. Perfect, you could say.

80' - NSW 12 - QLD 24: CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, ZAC LOMAX

The Blues close the score a bit, but it won't matter.

80' - NSW 10 - QLD 24: TRY BLUES, BRIAN TO'O

To'o is over for the Blues. It's a consolation try out wide, but probably deserved. He has been the Blues best this series.

79' - NSW 6 - QLD 24: This one just winding down now. An error from the Blues, then a penalty against Queensland for an obstruction. It's challenged, but no dice.

76' - NSW 6 - QLD 24: An error from Shibasaki here, then a penalty for the Blues, and To'o drops it straight afterwards.

75' - NSW 6 - QLD 24: CONVERSION MISSED, VALENTINE HOLMES

Holmes can't kick this one, but it won't matter.

74' - NSW 6 - QLD 24: TRY QUEENSLAND, TOM DEARDEN

Game, set, match. Queensland grab a fresh set, and catch the Blues out on the right-hand side. Dearden takes on the line, goes straight through and scores to complete the series win. What a performance.

If anyone deserved the match-winner, it was Dearden.

71' - NSW 6 - QLD 20: Queensland back onto the attack here, and they can put the game to bed here. Kurt Capewell cut open, so there is a pause 20 out before the last. A good kick from Munster, and Luai is there, but tackled on his own goal line.

Queensland have been utterly perfect tonight.

69' - NSW 6 - QLD 20: The mistake from Queensland is followed up by a set of nothingness from the Blues who appear to have nothing in the tank. They go left, then Mitchell taps it on to To'o, but it's ruled forward! And yes, it was.

68' - NSW 6 - QLD 20: Well, here is some breaking news. Queensland have just made their first mistake of the game.

65' - NSW 6 - QLD 20: The Blues have just lost all the effort areas tonight, and Queensland are now working it out of their own end. Dearden kicks off his own 40 and Edwards has to work it off his own line.

64' - NSW 6 - QLD 20: This game is getting close to spilling over. You can just feel it. Very physical at the moment. Mitchell goes left, finds To'o and he is through the line. There is a kick down to the in goal on the last, Coates somehow gets back to the field of play after an awful kick chase too.

63' - NSW 6 - QLD 20: Well, Queensland back over halfway, then Dearden kicks long down to Edwards. He brings it back.

62' - NSW 6 - QLD 20: Ashley Klein has absolutely lost all control of this game. A grubber here goes into Cotter, then Young knocks it on, no call, To'o picks it up, is collared high, there is a push and shove, and then a captain's challenge which picks up the knock on. Blues lost their captain's challenge out of it too.

61' - NSW 6 - QLD 20: NSW with a full set from halfway, and they'll need more points at the end of it. Yeo with a good run, but then up and in defence on Edwards shuts him down. Haas to the middle on tackle four, 20 out, then it's left through Luai on for Mitchell who is taken into touch. The tackle appeared well and truly completed, and it was, so they'll just let him play it. Luai a grubber, Cleary after it, but Tabuai-Fidow knocks it dead.

61' - NSW 6 - QLD 20: Well, a penalty for the Blues now with a pass out of dummy half going into an offside Queenslander.

60' - NSW 6 - QLD 20: The crowd is in from our man at Homebush, Ethan Lee Chalk - 80,256.

59' - NSW 6 - QLD 20: The Queenslanders look to be just moving a little bit slower after the try from the Blues. Fa'asuamaleaui saves this set with a strong run to halfway though, and Munster will kick high under pressure, with Edwards fielding it.

58' - NSW 6 - QLD 20: A solid set after points from the Blues, but Tabuai-Fidow fields the kick about 20 out from his own line.

57' - NSW 6 - QLD 20: CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, ZAC LOMAX

The Blues goal kicking has been a massive problem this series, but it can't be if they are going to come back tonight. Lomax slots this from out wide.

56' - NSW 4 - QLD 20: TRY BLUES, STEPHEN CRICHTON

The Blues are finally on the scoreboard. A poor pass from the left to Luai who was on the ground, but he throws it up, they go through the hands, Edwards finds Crichton quickly and he is over in the corner.

55' - NSW 0 - QLD 20: Six again for the Blues, and they must score here as they come inside 20 on the first tackle. Young and Yeo run it, then there is a penalty in the ruck.

54' - NSW 0 - QLD 20: Young and Watson both out there now for the Blues. They will need to do plenty. Last play, a bomb, Lomax taken out by Shibasaki, but no call. The Blues go all the way across to the left, Luai to Mitchell, and he finds To'o who was over for all money, but Dearden! What a tackle. What an incredible tackle. To'o offloads back in side to ground and it'll be a drop out as the cover defence come across.

53' - NSW 0 - QLD 20: Maroons back to halfway on four again, then Dearden takes them on. Munster kicks high, but Edwards takes it well.

52' - NSW 0 - QLD 20: The Blues just don't look like breaking through here. Haas back out there now, but Luai has to kick from halfway. It's not a great kick and Tabuai-Fidow brings it back.

51' - NSW 0 - QLD 20: The Maroons now struggling to get out of their own end. They get out of trouble again with some hard carries, and the kick comes ten short of halfway, again down to To'o.

50' - NSW 0 - QLD 20: The Blues need points. They need them now. 20 out on the third play, then they go right, the ball is put down and the Maroons survive again. New South Wales' attack is so poor.

49' - NSW 0 - QLD 20: Hudson Young and Connor Watson both yet to get onto the park here. What is going on there?

48' - NSW 0 - QLD 20: Queensland going nowhere fast in this set, but then a couple of strong runs gets them to within ten of halfway. A long kick lands in the arms of To'o, then the Blues win a penalty ten short of halfway for a very sloppy play the ball where Collins foot was also involved.

47' - NSW 0 - QLD 20: The Blues close here off the penalty. Luai a dummy that leads to nothing, then Robson a metre out. Right they go, but the defence rush Cleary and Crichton who is tackled well. Last play now, and it's Cleary out the back to Luai, short ball for Crichton and he is stopped a metre out by Tabuai-Fidow, who just goes from strength to strength tonight.

46' - NSW 0 - QLD 20: No stoppage yet in the second half. New South Wales up to halfway on the third, then Cleary pokes his nose through off a dummy. Quick play the ball and Robson runs, but is stopped 25 out. Cleary kicks on the last, there is a pin ball and the Blues win a penalty. New South Wales must score here.

45' - NSW 0 - QLD 20: A better defensive set from the Blues. Queensland have to kick out of their own 30, but a great kick chase will stop Edwards from going too far.

44' - NSW 0 - QLD 20: What a set from Queensland - a fantastic kick from Dearden makes Edwards bring it back off his own line, although he makes 30 metres with a half break. The Blues follow that up with a shuffle left and Mitchell offloads to Luai who is upended by Cotter. Bit of work on the ground, no call and a bomb is taken by Tabuai-Fidow.

42' - NSW 0 - QLD 20: Queensland through the backs, getting out of their own end and just picking up where they left off. Holmes and Toia involved, then Carrigan continues to rip in up to halfway. Munster kicks high to the corner, and Edwards has to get on his bike to collect on the full.

41' - NSW 0 - QLD 20: The Maroons kick-off down to the corner, and Stefano Utoikamanu has his best run of the game, hammering into the defence. The Blues need to get up on the back of that. A decent set, and Cleary kicks to the corner from halfway, with Coates to bring it back.

40' - NSW 0 - QLD 20: The teams are back for the second half. Queensland to kick-off.

HALFTIME - NSW 0 - QLD 20Blues head into the sheds with an enormous mountain to climb.

40' - NSW 0 - QLD 20: CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, VALENTINE HOLMES

What on Earth is going on? Queensland perfect, the Blues the total opposite, and they will have significant mountain to climb.

39' - NSW 0 - QLD 18: TRY QUEENSLAND, HARRY GRANT

Well, this might be as good as game over. Queensland have turned up, and done everything right so far. They get a six again on the move here, Grant goes through three players out of dummy half around the posts and burrows over to score. Terrible, terrible defence.

37' - NSW 0 - QLD 14: Queensland looking extremely dangerous here. Toia almost over on the right, then a couple of plays to work it back to the middle. Just ten out, last play, Munster chips for the corner, Lomax there, knocks it backwards and he has to scramble. Goal line drop out.

36' - NSW 0 - QLD 14: We have a captain's challenge. Queensland heading onto the attack and there was a knock on. Tabuai-Fidow appears to have been taken out though by Reece Robson, and he has indeed. Penalty Queensland.

35' - NSW 0 - QLD 14: The Blues constantly feel as if they are moments from getting on top of the game, but Queensland are just doing everything right. Blues back onto the attack, but a ball to the right is put down by Lomax.

31' - NSW 0 - QLD 14: Queensland again working it out of their own end, not afraid to throw it around either with a good offload. Loiero to halfway, and Munster kicks high down to Edwards.

30' - NSW 0 - QLD 14: The Blues need to find a turn around in momentum here. Sets back and forth without much going on here after points. Queensland have completed 13 of 13. Outstanding from the Maroons.

28' - NSW 0 - QLD 14: CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, VALENTINE HOLMES

Holmes slots it and Queensland are a long way ahead now.

27' - NSW 0 - QLD 12: TRY QUEENSLAND, TOM DEARDEN

Queensland now with a risky spread right. Toia was going out over the sideline there as if he was in a wheelbarow, but he sneaks an offload away to Tabuai-Fidow, he links with Dearden and he charges away to score.

26' - NSW 0 - QLD 8: The Blues are definitely starting to get on top of the field position battle, as they did during the opening minutes of the game. Queensland still sticking solid though and Cleary kicks. Martin appeared to hit the deck there, but no call from Klein, so Coates runs back through a staggered defensive line to his own 20.

25' - NSW 0 - QLD 8: A forward pass there missed for the Blues, and the Maroons have to work it out of their corner again. Liam Martin battling a hand problem, so that'll be on to watch, as Queensland kick, but very poorly, straight to Edwards.

24' - NSW 0 - QLD 8: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has been unreal so far. He heads to the bench now though, replaced by Lindsay Collins who is straight into his work. A run from Grant follows and Munster kicks from five short of halfway down to Edwards.

23' - NSW 0 - QLD 8: The Blues need to find a way to put some points on the board sooner rather than later. Luai does the kicking on the last this time from 30 out, and it's well positioned, but the chase can't get there and Coates takes it easily.

22' - NSW 0 - QLD 8: The Maroons now having to do some hard yards out of their own end, and just maybe the momentum is changing. Queensland have to kick from out of their own 40, but it's a long way down to To'o who brings it back.

21' - NSW 0 - QLD 8: New South Wales back over halfway on the second tackle after that penalty, and they will need to find some momentum right here. A good set with a kick to the corner, but Coates out leaps Lomax for it.

20' - NSW 0 - QLD 8: Well, there have been some baffling penalty calls this series, but that's up there. Queensland with a kick to contest, Shibasaki does just that and is somehow penalised.

19' - NSW 0 - QLD 8: CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, VALENTINE HOLMES

Queensland out by more than a converted try! Great kick.

17' - NSW 0 - QLD 6: TRY QUEENSLAND, XAVIER COATES

Right, Queensland on the attack. Peppering the line after the penalty. Fa'asuamaleaui really close on the fourth, then it's a shift left through Dearden, Munster, Shibasaki and he throws the assist for Coates to score in the corner! Queensland off and running.

16' - NSW 0 - QLD 2: Oh deary me. What has happened there? Queensland were through the line, and a pass would have put Tabuai-Fidow away, but he drops it, albeit backwards. Queensland will be able to finish their set, it's thrown around, pinballing all over the place, and an offload is taken by Edwards, but a penalty Queensland for a tackle without the ball.

14' - NSW 0 - QLD 2: The Blues inside ten here with a real chance to put points on the board after the drop out. They don't threaten on the first five though, then Luai puts a pass onto the ground, and there is a knock on. Good rushing defence, but Luai is having an absolutely horrendous performance here... As he did in Game 2.

13' - NSW 0 - QLD 2: Well, that was a mess. New South Wales with a ball out the back to the ground, and Toia gets a hand on it to reset the tackle count... Ashley Klein doesn't see it that way, but Latrell Mitchell saves the day two plays later with a grubber to force a drop out.

12' - NSW 0 - QLD 2: BANG! Valentine Holmes with a massive hit on Crichton here as the Maroons get on top of this game, but then they give away a penalty for work in the tackle.

11' - NSW 0 - QLD 2: The Maroons trucking it back now through their backs. Metres coming easily enough before Loiero makes halfway, and Munster kicks high. Lomax a great take and then an aggressive shot from Fa'asuamaleaui. He is slow back to his feet, but no whistle.

10' - NSW 0 - QLD 2: Decent yardage in this set from the Blues. Yeo brings them to halfway on the fifth with a strong carry and quick enough play the ball before Cleary goes to the sky. Tabuai-Fidow takes it but goes nowhere with a strong kick chase.

9' - NSW 0 - QLD 2: Papalii back from the kick-off again from the Queensland, and this is a carbon copy of the first set of the game. The Blues will have to work it back from their own line off the kick.

8' - NSW 0 - QLD 2: PENALTY GOAL QUEENSLAND, VALENTINE HOLMES

Holmes slots the penalty goal to get the scoreboard ticking over.

7' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: Well, that was a horrific 60 seconds for the Blues. Luai's kick gave away seven tackles, and Crichton's high shot gives away a shot at penalty goal. Holmes set to try and put first points on the board.

7' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: The Maroons using this seven-tackle set here, and they had to after being on the back foot during the opening exchanges. They swing it left 25 out on the fifth and that's lazy from Crichton. Collects Capewell high, so a new set for the Queenslanders.

6' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: The Blues looking the goods down the right-hand side, but then all the momentum ends with a shocking kick from Luai. Way too long. Seven-tackle set for the Maroons off their 20.

5' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: A strange decision to kick there from Mitchell on the third, but Queensland really backed up in their own end here against a defence now on top. Munster kicks from his own 30, a big torpedo, hits the ground and To'o will bring it back off his own ten.

4' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: Both teams settling into a rhythm, or at least, it looked like they were. Crichton offloads to the wing where he finds Martin who goes over halfway and then just stays in the field of play. Back to the left, Haas with an offload to Luai and then Mitchell grubbers ahead, with Tabuai-Fidow recovering and being trapped a metre or two out from his own goal line.

3' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: Queensland with another tough set, Shibasaki having his first run and being turned around this time before the kick comes from just shy of halfway.

2' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: The Blues first use of the footy now. The outside backs get things going, with To'o and Lomax taking runs. Maroons muscling up in defence early here before Haas takes a hard run and Cleary kicks from just short of halfway down to Tabuai-Fidow.

1' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: Away we go! Josh Papalii, it couldn't be anyone else, he has the first run of the game but is turned around by the defence. A solid first set for the Maroons, Fa'asuamaleaui heavily involved and then the kick goes down from Munster to Dearden who brings it back.

0' - NSW 0 - QLD 0: Blues to kick us off.

8:08pm: Pre-match formalities done and dusted. It's time for the decider.

8:05pm: Welcome to Country, National anthem, and then go time!

8:04pm: The Blues have scrapped their long walk into the stadium tonight, so they follow the Maroons out onto the park after making them wait for a little bit... Exactly what the Maroons did to the Blues in Brisbane if you remember.

8:03pm: Right, here we go. Queensland making their way out first to a chorus of boos.

8:01pm: Looks like it'll certainly be a delayed start. Both teams still in the change rooms.

7:55pm: Ten minutes out from the scheduled kick-off. Teams working through their final preparations. Queensland talking about wanting to do the little things right.

7:42pm: The pre-match entertainment is underway at Homebush. Kick-off scheduled for just over 20 minutes time.

7:34pm: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow another of the players we will be keeping a close eye on tonight. He is a star, but has played very little in the number one jumper for Queensland, instead at centre and on the wing. Reece Walsh being left out for him to play at fullback puts a stack of pressure on the Dolphin tonight.

7:30pm: Expecting the pre-match entertainment featuring Brad Cox to kick-off shortly.

7:23pm: Big crowd expected as you'd anticipate. Looks a little bare at the moment, but surely will fill up shortly in the run to kick-off.

7:08pm: New South Wales have won the toss. They will kick-off.

7:05pm: The teams are IN for the decider. Both unchanged.

6:54pm: One of the big players to watch tonight will be Cameron Munster. It has been a terribly sad week for the champion five-eighth after the passing of his father, but he will play tonight, and could well be the key, as detailed in our match preview.

6:50pm: Well, plenty of talk in the lead up to this one about the changes the Blues didn't make, and the changes the Maroons did make. The performances of Josh Papalii and Gehamat Shibasaki are going to be under the microscope tonight.

6:45pm: It has been a cracking day in Sydney. Beautiful weather the whole way around, and no chance of that changing tonight either. It's currently 17 degrees celsius as we approach kick-off.

6:35pm: It's been a big build up to the decider, but the time for talking is now over. Kick-off is set for 8:05pm (AEST), but we will have the final teams for you 60 minutes prior to that.

6:30pm: Hello, Good Evening and Welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the 2025 State of Origin series decider. Scott Pryde here to take you through all the action.