25-year-old Shaquai Mitchell, brother of Latrell, has impressed coaches at the South Sydney Rabbitohs after being given a second chance.

Latrell's older brother has dropped 25 kilograms in an attempt to re-vamp his professional rugby league career and it may be starting to pay off.

Shaquai is currently on a $1000 a week deal for 2022 and according to coach Jason Demetriou the 25-year-old has, "NRL potential."

He had previously been given a chance to make the NRL at the Sydney Roosters, but failed to make an impression on the coaching staff, having previously played in the same SG Ball team as brother Latrell during 2014.

Demetriou recently told the Sydney Morning Herald, "He’s certainly got the skill set, and he’s now got himself into shape to become that.

“He still has a fair bit of work to do, he knows that, and this pre-season wasn’t about him trying to prove to us he will be ready to play in the NRL in Round 1. It was about him showing us he’s on the right path and potentially able to play in the NRL."

He made two appearances for the Rabbitohs New South Wales Cup team last season, playing 34 minutes against the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in Round 9 and 48 against the Newcastle Knights in Round 14 shortly before the competition was shut down due to the coronavirus.

He made three tackle busts and 26 tackles across those games, but also came up with 118 metres in the effort against the Knights.

“He played in our NSW Cup side last year, he wanted to give his footy career another crack, he lost a lot of weight and we saw enough in him to give him a full pre-season to see what kind of shape he can get himself into," Demetriou said.

"To his credit, he’s been first class, dropped a lot of weight, moves really well and has good skill levels for a big man – his skill level is as good as any one of our middle forwards.

“Shaq understands the opportunity in front of him because he didn’t make the most of the one he had before. It doesn’t matter if you succeed or fail, it’s a matter of making sure you don’t live with any regrets.”

Jason Demetriou has confirmed that Shaquai has earned himself game time for the upcoming trial against the Cowboys, with all players from last year's NRL Grand Final not playing. If the 25-year-old performs against the Cowboys outfit then he's a chance to line up alongside brother Latrell in the Charity Shield.