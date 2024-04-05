Star Sydney Roosters' winger Dominic Young is facing two weeks on the sidelines after being slapped with a Grade 3 careless high tackle charge.

The ex-Newcastle Knight was sent off during the first half of Friday night's wet and wild encounter for a high shot which ended Blake Taaffe's evening, with the Canterbury fullback suffering a concussion.

Despite the send off, the NRL have avoided charging him with a reckless high tackle.

That means, given it's a first offence, he can take a two-match suspension with an early guilty plea, or risk a third match if he heads to the judiciary.

Young's high shot saw the Roosters reduced to 12 players for almost an hour against the Bulldogs after a horror-start saw the tri-colours fall behind 18-0.

Sam Walker and James Tedesco both suffered concussions in the first half, further complicating matters for Trent Robinson's side.

Despite the seemingly enormous severity of the tackle, coach Robinson argued the toss in the post-match press conference.

“He hit him in the jaw... but it was open-handed, it was lower than shoulder height,” the coach said.

“If that's the standard that's fine, but that's a new one for me. I feel like that's lower than what's been sent off before. It just feels like we can set a new standard here again.

“We've had guys not even go for 10 for less. I feel like that was a bit over the top. There'll be a lot more send offs in our game, there should be, if that's the case.”

Meanwhile, Canterbury prop Samuel Hughes was charged for a tackle of his own during the second half. The Canterbury half appeared to catch Joseph Suaalii high, then threw him into the ground.

He has been charged with a Grade 1 dangerous throw, which will see him up for a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

The tackle saw Joseph Suaalii sent for a concussion test which he ultimately passed.

The Bulldogs, who held on for a narrow win, will be glad they don't lose Hughes for the tackle, given their enormous injury toll from Friday evening's game.

Meanwhile, Roosters' forward Victor Radley was placed on report and sin binned for a hip drop tackle where the decision was controversial at best.

It left the Roosters with 11 players on the park for ten minutes, however Radley has not been cited by the NRL's match review committee for the tackle.

Hughes and Young have until midday (AEDT) on Sunday to determine whether they will accept early guilty pleas or challenge at the judiciary on Tuesday evening.