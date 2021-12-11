Potential new South Sydney Rabbitohs' captain Cameron Murray has revealed he is racing the clock to be fit for Round 1.

The Rabbitohs are set to announce their new captain next week ahead of the 2022 campaign following the departure of veteran Adam Reynolds, and Murray was thought of as one of the likely candidates alongside Reynolds' old halves partner Cody Walker.

But Murray may not be leading the Rabbitohs out against Reynolds and his new club the Brisbane Broncos even if he is named captain of the club.

Murray has revealed to The Sydney Morning Herald that he has undergone the same shoulder surgery that is currently jepoardising the start of the season for Penrith Panthers star and New South Wales Blues State of Origin teammate Nathan Cleary.

It's likely to see Cleary miss at least the few weeks of the season, and with a similar timeline put on Murray, given the surgeries were had around the same time, it could mean the lock forward watches the opening of the season from the sideline.

CAMERON MURRAY

Lock Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 1.1

Offloads 0.2

Tries 0

Try Assists

The star is crucial to South Sydney's plight, and with a start to the season which features the Broncos, but then is followed with the Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers in the opening month, South Sydney will be desperate for Murray to miss as little time as possible.

According to the report, Murray's shoulder reconstruction came about following gradual wear and tear, however, Murray also said he was "confident" of being back for Round 1, even with next to no pre-season.

“It was a full shoulder reconstruction. They call it a latarjet procedure, which is a four- to six-month recovery. I got it done on October 11," Murray said.

“Cleary had the same surgery. I saw him last week at the Blues awards and we worked out we got it at the same time, but we had different surgeons.

“There was no one incident with mine. I’m confident of being back for round one, but I also won’t rush it.”