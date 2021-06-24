Although he is yet ink any parchment, Penrith Panthers prop James Fisher-Harris has agreed to sign a four year extension with the club that is rumoured to be worth a combined $3.5 million.

According to a report from The Australian while an official signing is yet to be made, Fisher-Harris’ manager, Darryl Mather, has finalised terms with the club and the deal is set to be done in a matter of weeks.

Penrith’s consistent form throughout the 2021 season is credited to its star studded line up and team cohesion. And with the Panthers recently retaining Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai, Isaah Yeo and Stephen Crichton on new deals, this cohesion is set to last for the foreseeable future.

Other than Cleary, locking down Fisher-Harris is key for the Panthers. The Kohukohu native is the engine room of the Panthers’ pack and the last two seasons have reflected that, with Fisher-Harris averaging 176 running metres per game and averaging 27 tackles per game.

Moreover, the retention of multiple players within the side has left little wriggle-room in the budget. With 27 year old Kurt Capewell off-contract, a call on his NRL future is yet too be made.