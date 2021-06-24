Having resolved his contractual disagreement with Super League club Catalans, the ever polarizing Israel Folau is free to make his Rugby League return on Australian shores.

According to The Courier Mail, the 33-year-old former Kangaroo and Wallaby has come to an out of court agreement with the French franchise on the terms of his contractual release.

Folau is now able to make his debut for Gold Coast club outfit Southport Tigers as soon as this weekend.

The Queenslander managed to secure a release from the Dragons after he and equally controversial money man Clive Palmer launched Supreme Court action against the QRL after Folau’s Southport papers were initially rejected.

Southport are next fixtured to face the Currumbin Eagles at Galleon Way on July 7, with a large crowd expected to pack the boutique stadium should Folau’s name be listed on the Tigers’ team sheet.