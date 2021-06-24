Clive Palmer & Israel Folau Press Conference To Announce Folau Signing With Southport Tigers
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 21: Israel Folau and Clive Palmer speak to the media during a press conference at the Hilton Hotel on May 21, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Having resolved his contractual disagreement with Super League club Catalans, the ever polarizing Israel Folau is free to make his Rugby League return on Australian shores.

According to The Courier Mail, the 33-year-old former Kangaroo and Wallaby has come to an out of court agreement with the French franchise on the terms of his contractual release.

Folau is now able to make his debut for Gold Coast club outfit Southport Tigers as soon as this weekend.

Hull FC v Catalan Dragons - Betfred Super League
HULL, ENGLAND – MARCH 01: Israel Folau of Catalan Dragons warms up prior to the Betfred Super League match between Hull FC and Catalan Dragons at KCOM Stadium on March 01, 2020 in Hull, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

The Queenslander managed to secure a release from the Dragons after he and equally controversial money man Clive Palmer launched Supreme Court action against the QRL after Folau’s Southport papers were initially rejected.

Southport are next fixtured to face the Currumbin Eagles at Galleon Way on July 7, with a large crowd expected to pack the boutique stadium should Folau’s name be listed on the Tigers’ team sheet.