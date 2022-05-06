Manly Sea Eagles second rower Josh Schuster's return has lasted just a single week, with a new injury stopping him in his tracks ahead of Saturday's clash with the Wests Tigers.

Schuster missed the first seven weeks of the season before returning for last week's clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The gun second rower, who has been in the news over the last week amid reports his management are pushing the club to move him to five-eighth, was impressive in his return after so long out of the game.

Des Hasler himself admitted he was surprised by Schuster's return, however, a gradual build up of form will be put on ice, with the club releasing a statement on Friday afternoon which confirmed he has suffered a calf injury.

The statement gave no clarity or details around the nature of the injury, meaning it's unclear if this will just be another week lay off for Schuster, or if he could be looking at another longer stint on the sidelines.

The clash with the Tigers on Saturday afternoon was set to be the first time this year that Manly's second row was going to be at full strength, given Haumole Olakau'atu missed last week's match with South Sydney as he served a one-week suspension for a tackle committed during the match a week earlier against the Cronulla Sharks.

Manly, in reducing their squad to 19, have elected to bring Ethan Bullemor into the starting team to replace Schuster, while Morgan Harper has been added to the interchange bench.

Kurt De Luis and Kaeo Weekes are the other two players still in the 19-man squad listed as the reserves, and one could still yet take Harper's spot on the bench.