The Penrith Panthers have confirmed the re-signing of star prop forward Moses Leota through until at least the end of the 2027 season.

The prop, who forms one of the game's most damaging combinations with James Fisher-Harris at the foot of the mountains, made his New Zealand debut last year at the Rugby League World Cup.

That followed being involved in three straight grand finals as a starting prop for the Panthers, of which the club have won the last two.

Prior to playing for New Zealand, Leota played one Test for Samoa and has become one of the game's best props across his 127-game career to date for the Panthers.

The club confirmed the new contract for Leota on Monday afternoon.

Given the one-club player is already contracted with the Panthers through to the end of the 2024 season, the extension will add another three years to his time at Penrith and likely take him past 200 games for the club.

The Auckland-born 27-year-old has been part of the club since his junior days and has made it clear previously that he wants to be a one-club player.

He reiterated those thoughts upon his re-signing, labelling the club "home."

“This re-signing means everything because this club is home to me,” Leota said.

“I never thought I'd be in this situation, so I'm grateful to re-sign with the Panthers. It will be great to stay with the club for the rest of my career.”

Leota joins Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo and Brian To'o as Penrith's top stars re-signed until the end of the 2027 season, while James Fisher-Harris has signed until the end of 2026, meaning Penrith's damaging middle third rotation will remain intact for the foreseeable future.