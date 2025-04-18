Sitili Tupouniua has been a revelation for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, providing an electric spark off the bench that has elevated his new side dramatically.

However, his career resurgence was never guaranteed, with the 27-year-old revealing the extent of his injury woes before arriving in Belmore.

The Tongan international had been forced into surgery to repair a bulging disc in his neck after a tackle went wrong during a Roosters training session in 2023.

Although his operation was a success, the disc injury came with a nerve problem that left him under strength and low on confidence.

“I ended up losing muscle and power in my right arm,” Tupouniua told news.com.au.

“I was training, but I just knew my strength wasn't there. In the gym, I could barely bench or shoulder press."

The former Rooster highlighted the mental struggles that came with the injury, revealing the doubts floating through his mind as he worked himself back into the NRL.

“It was frustrating because I could feel myself going hard into contact and making a tackle, but I just wasn't as strong as I knew I could be in games.

“I just felt weak, and it did play into my confidence for sure.”

Tupouniua's time at the Sydney Roosters was plagued by injury, and although the hard-hitting forward played 21 games in 2024, he has revealed that he wasn't as fit as he seemed.

“I lost a lot of strength. It's only just started to come back this year. Last year, I wasn't playing at 100 per cent, and there is no real time for how long it takes to get better."

The athletic big man was never able to reach his full potential at the Roosters, however, it seems he has finally hit his stride at Belmore.

“My numbers in the gym are finally back to what they were pre-surgery for the first time,” Tupouniua exclaimed.

“But I feel strong again. I can feel the difference when I go into contact and making contact when tackling.”

Tupouniua has already amassed a cult following at the Bulldogs and looks set to finally hit the heights that fans had been hoping.