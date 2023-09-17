The NRL have confirmed a pair of stand-alone semi-finals next Sunday for the expanded NRLW competition.

The competition's first ten-team season will see four already established clubs proceed to the knockout rounds, with the four expansion clubs all missing out.

In a big tick to the competition and expected interest in the finals series from the NRL, the semi-finals will also be played at the home clubs men's home venues.

In the first semi-final, the minor premiers - the Newcastle Knights - will clash long-term NRLW powerhouse the Brisbane Broncos at McDonald Jones Stadium, with kick-off set for 2:05pm (AEST).

Later that day, attention will shift to Allianz Stadium where the Sydney Roosters - who have finished the regular season in second spot - will clash with the Gold Coast Titans.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo revealed the competition's TV ratings have eclipsed 6 million for the season.

“More than 6.2 million fans have viewed an outstanding NRLW competition,” Abdo said in a statement.

“The expanded 10-team NRLW competition went all the way to the final match of the regular season in order to determine the semi-final match-ups, and the first ever opportunity for Clubs to play NRLW semi-final football at the home stadiums.”

NRLW semi-final schedule

Semi-final 1: Newcastle Knights (1) vs Brisbane Broncos (4), Sunday, September 24, 2:05pm (AEST) at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Semi-final 2: Sydney Roosters (2) vs Gold Coast Titans (3), Sunday, September 23, 4:15pm (AEST) at Allianz Stadium, Sydney