Kotoni Staggs has declared he would “definitely” embrace the opportunity to captain the Brisbane Broncos if it were ever offered, as the 27-year-old continues to emerge as one of the club's most influential figures both on and off the field.

A Broncos faithful since debuting in 2018, Staggs recently brought up his 150-game milestone for the club, with all 70 of his career tries coming in Brisbane colours.

Now a regular presence in the leadership group, he has twice filled in as captain during the 2024 season, further underlining his growing standing within the squad.

Speaking on SENQ Breakfast, Staggs reflected on how his mindset around leadership has shifted over time as his career has matured.

“Yeah, if you'd asked me that probably five years ago, I probably would have said no,” Staggs told SENQ Breakfast.

“Just obviously where I was in my career.

Obviously, I've stepped into this leadership role, and I looked at it as something that, you know, I love doing.

“I love obviously leading the players out there, leading all the young boys coming through.

“And if that ever came up, that opportunity, I definitely wouldn't turn it down.

“It'd be an honour to captain this club that I grew up wanting to play for.”

Adam Reynolds is currently the captain at Red Hill, but with his retirement confirmed for this season's end, the club will be looking for someone to take up the role.

Staggs' evolution into a leadership figure has been matched by consistent on-field output.

This season, he has crossed for six tries and is averaging 130 running metres per game, reinforcing his importance to the Broncos' attacking structure and edge power game.

Having long been viewed as one of the club's most dynamic outside backs, Staggs is now increasingly seen as part of the Broncos' core leadership spine — and a genuine contender for greater responsibility in the seasons ahead.