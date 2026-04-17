The Brisbane Broncos have announced the re-signing of exciting young talent Phillip Coates on a one-year extension.

The 19-year-old is a product of the successful Broncos academy, and given the departure of winger Grant Anderson at season's end, Zero Tackle has been told the new deal will see Coates enter the Top 30 squad.

Brother of Melbourne Storm superstar Xavier, Phillip is progressing towards the same heights of becoming an elite winger after making his debut for the Burleigh Bears this year in the QLD Cup.

Within his first three appearances, Coates has scored two tries, recorded two line breaks and is averaging 93 run metres per game.

Broncos General Manager of Recruitment and Pathways, Simon Scanlan, was all praise for the youngster's development.

"It's been fantastic to watch Phil grow, both as a player and as a person, since joining our Academy program," he said in a club statement.

“He's worked closely with our staff and has taken great strides in his development, which has earned him this opportunity in the NRL squad.

“Phil's put in a lot of hard work over several years, and this extension is a great reward for the commitment and progress he's shown.”

The Queensland under-19s star, much like his brother, towers over his opposition, standing at 194cm, making him a handful on the ground and in the air.

Coates has been a part of the Broncos system since he was 14 years of age, suggesting the club has been positively awaiting his progress for quite some time.

The younger of the duo eerily mirrors his older brother, making for a mouth-watering occasion for fans to see a Coates-on-Coates aerial battle if Phillip goes on to contribute to the Broncos NRL side.