The St George Illawarra Dragons have had an awful, awful start to the season.

There is no getting around that simple fact.

So when news broke last weekend that Jaydn Su'A would be leaving the club at the end of 2026, it stung many Dragons fans, and raised eyebrows around the competition.

The second-rower, who has been with the Red V since the start of 2022 when he left the South Sydney Rabbitohs, has been one of the club's most consistent performers across his 77 games in red and white.

That number is still going to climb before he does make the move across to Parramatta, with Su'A deciding he didn't want to take up an option to remain at a club that has quickly become a rabble.

The news of Su'A wanting out was followed just days later by the same for gun young forward Loko Pasifiki Tonga, despite the fact he is contracted until the end of 2028.

The rising star is rated as one of the best young forwards in the game and played for the under-19 New South Wales Blues side last year, but it has become clear he simply isn't getting the opportunities he should be in Wollongong.

But back on topic, Su'A could well wind up exiting the Dragons early. It's believed the Dragons aren't overly keen, but also little surprise to learn the Parramatta Eels are desperate to get him across to the club as early as possible.

The blue and gold, under the coaching of Jason Ryles, are only being held out of last spot by the Dragons, but are also dealing with a hellish injury list.

As it stands heading into Round 7, J'maine Hopgood and Matt Doorey's seasons are over in the forward pack, while Kitione Kautoga will also miss the next six weeks with a knee injury.

Kelma Tuilagi and Sam Tuivaiti are also needing to come back from head knocks.

In short, it's an unmitigated disaster at the Eels, and with the speed of the game, the rate of injuries on the climb and the blue and gold doing far too much defence, there is no telling exactly how bad the injury crisis is going to get.

That said, picking up Su'A mid-season, even if Kautoga and Tuilagi - their regular starting second-rowers - are able to return, would be a major boost for Jason Ryles and his somewhat desperate coaching staff.

On the surface, letting Su'A go at the Red V would be seen as giving up the season. As giving a player want they want, and not worrying about your own finishing position.

And that all holds weight.

But the simple fact is Su'A has not been that good to start 2026. Certainly, he has been outplayed by Luciano Leilua, who is having yet another contract year to remember and will likely land a new deal somewhere in the competition, even if not at the Red V as a result.

But the fact is Su'A, an Origin level player, has been more of the Dragons' problem than the solution this year.

At zero and six, the Dragons season is, no matter what the optimistic ones want to say, over.

They aren't going to make the finals. They will be lucky to avoid the wooden spoon.

Attention needs to rapidly turn to what's in the best interests of the club long-term, and even if you disagree about Su'A's form, which arguments could be heard for, there is little doubt he is now no longer in the long-term interests.

Ryan Couchman, the soon to return Dylan Egan, Nick Tsougranis, and Jacob Halangahu sure are though. They are the future of the second-row for the Dragons.

Already Halangahu is struggling to find any minutes, and that's with Egan still to come back who made his mark on the NRL last year.

Couchman is currently suspended and will likely slot into a bench role on his return given his ability to play in the middle and on the edge, while Jacob Halangahu, alongside Pasifiki Tonga, is seen by many as the best of the excellent young crop of forwards at the Red V.

Tsougranis, who can also play at centre, has also impressed in limited opportunities to date.

The bottom line for the Dragons is that Pasifiki Tonga won't be the only young gun wanting out if they can't find more minutes to share around.

It would be an absolute disaster for the Red V if a player like Halangahu, either of the Couchman brothers or even Egan asked for a way out of the club while Su'A soaks up game time for the remainder of the year in a lost cause.

It also allows the Dragons to forward pay contracts using Su'A wage, which ultimately opens up extra salary in the coming years as they raid the open market.

They are going to need to pay overs for any player they approach (read: Scott Drinkwater), what with the lack of success, coaching certainty and it being a place no one wants to be at for the time being.

If Su'A wants out, for all the reasons and more, it'd be far further geared towards the Dragons' interests to let him go now than see out the year.

It won't be popular, but it's the sort of decision the club refuses to make.

Now is the time to do it.