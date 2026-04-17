The NRL's Match Review Committee has come down on two players featuring in the North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles fixture on Thursday night.

It was a messy affair in Townsville after many days of rain, contributing to the slippery surface and poor ball control in humid conditions.

Subsequently, players lost discipline and were booked for it by the match officials.

The judiciary charged former Queensland Origin forward Coen Hess with Grade 1 Dangerous Contact on Jake Simpkin after the dummy half passed the ball, resulting in a try for Sea Eagles enforcer Taniela Paseka.

He will see Hess cop a $1800 fine for his second offence, or he will be bumped up to a $2500 fine if he appeals and is found guilty at the judiciary panel.

Meanwhile, Sea Eagles outside back Clayton Faulalo was placed on report in the 25th minute of the match for Dangerous Contact on Cowboys winger Braidon Burns.

Faulalo's Grade 1 charge, along with the first offence, will see him booked with a $1000 fine for his tackle on Burns, or if he fights the call, it will be upgraded to a $1500 fine.

Neither player will miss time for their respective incidents, with Faulalo expected to feature prominently in the Sea Eagles' outside backs in the coming weeks after the injury of Tom Trbojevic in the 12th minute.