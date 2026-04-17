Veteran coach Wayne Bennett has thrown his support behind the Ipswich Jets becoming the NRL's 20th franchise, declaring the code must capitalise on the booming growth in Queensland's western corridor.

With expansion firmly on the agenda, the Ipswich-Toowoomba region has emerged as a serious contender to become the state's fifth NRL team.

While a second New Zealand side has also been floated, there has been growing sentiment that a nationwide development pathway should take priority before introducing another trans-Tasman franchise.

Bennett, who maintains strong personal ties to the region, believes the case for a Western-based side is compelling.

“Ipswich and the surrounding areas would all buy into a team out there," he said.

“The amount of housing and population growth in that area is huge. Toowoomba is growing, and there's a massive area there for the NRL to tap into, so I think it's only a matter of time before we have an NRL team there.

“I love the idea.”

The 76-year-old was born in Allora, between Warwick and Toowoomba, and still owns a family farm in the region, which he visits regularly during breaks from coaching.

Brisbane's western corridor was overlooked during the NRL's last expansion phase, when the Dolphins were awarded the 17th licence and entered the competition in 2023 under Bennett's guidance.

However, he believes the area remains primed for inclusion.

“I do believe that region can sustain a 20th team,” he said.

“In the 1960s and ‘70s, that western corridor region produced more internationals than any other area.

“There's a reason the AFL have gone out to Brisbane's west.

“There's a lot of industry around there; they have built an airport in Toowoomba. It's a great rugby league area, there's no doubt about that, and we have to protect it from the AFL.”