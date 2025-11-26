Brisbane Broncos star centre Kotoni Staggs has confirmed he will remain eligible for the Kangaroos at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup under one condition.

Staggs, who represented the Kangaroos at the recent Ashes series in England, is also eligible to represent Tonga and like many players around the game, will have a decision to make leading into the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

But the centre, who recently re-signed with the Broncos and was one of the best in the game during 2025, has confirmed he would be willing to stick with the green and gold for a World Cup on home soil, provided Kevin Walters is retained as coach.

“Playing back with Kev was good,” Staggs told News Corp.

“We've got a good relationship. I love being alongside him and being coached by him, he's taught me a lot.

“If Kev stays in that role, I don't see myself anywhere else. I've got a good relationship with him, I love playing under him and I've played some of my best footy under him as well.

“If he's there, I'll be there as well with him, but time will tell.”

Walters was handed a three-game contract for the Ashes series after replacing Mal Meninga, who left the role to set up the Perth Bears for their first season in the NRL.

Walters will likely be extended for the World Cup, and has confirmed he wants to coach the national team for more than just the individual series, but the ARLC are yet to make a call on which way they will go.

The Kangaroos managed to sweep the Ashes under Walters, but there was a feeling among some circles that the attack dished out wasn't good enough.