Katoni Staggs has learnt his fate after his side's thrilling victory against the Melbourne Storm in the grand final rematch.\n\nHe has been charged by the Match Review Committee with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle on his opposite defender, Moses Leo, in the dying stages of the match last night.\n\nHe will escape with a $1000 fine for his offence, or if Staggs decides to fight the charge, he will cop a $1500 fine if he's found guilty at the panel.\n\nStaggs was the only charge to come out of Friday night's NRL fixtures.\n\nThe Broncos will travel back to Brisbane as they prepare to take on their across-town rivals, the Dolphins, on Friday next week.