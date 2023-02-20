While many figures in the Super League are hoping St Helens' World Club Challenge win earns the competition some respect, Paul Wellens is hoping English stars take note more than the fans.
St Helens secured the World Club Challenge trophy after a hard-fought 13-12 victory over the Penrith Panthers, despite starting the clash as massive outsiders.
It's the first time a Super League side has won the annual clash since the Wigan Warriors defeated Cronulla 22-6 in 2017, with the last two year's games abandoned due to COVID.
Often called an inferior competition compared to the NRL, St Helens head coach Paul Wellens is hoping that the win convinces English stars they don't need to test themselves down under.
"I consider it a privilege that clubs on this side of the world would like to take our players, because that means we're doing something right," Wellens told the AAP.
"But at the same time we have to create an environment where players want to stay and be a part of it.
"I don't know the individual ambitions of every single player within our squad, but I do know to a man they are all extremely happy pulling on a Saints jersey and coming over to Australia and performing like they did."
Sam Tomkins, Ryan Hall, Zak Hardaker Kallum Watkins and Joe Burgess have all tried and failed to breakthrough in Australia, while Will Pryce and Kai Pearce-Paul are heading to the Newcastle Knights in 2024.
Forwards have a much better track record than outside backs, John Bateman on his way back while the Burgess quartet and James Graham have all had their time in the sun.
After four straight premierships, St Helens weren't just gunning for the World Club Challenge trophy, they were aiming for respect.
"What we wanted was to change opinions and we've done that," Wellens continued.
"We haven't won Super League with ease over the last four years. I hope people realise that the Super League is a strong competition. Although it's not at the level of the NRL on a consistent basis, it's not doing a lot wrong.
"We're a strong competition in our own right, and we're trying to get better and improve.
"I hope this performance can be a catalyst for change, and a catalyst for improvement in rugby league on our side of the world."
St Helens will face the Castleford Tigers when they return to the Super League, and hopefully convince stars like Jack Welsby and Lewis Dodd that they don't need a shift to Australia to taste rugby league's Everest.
