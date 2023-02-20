While many figures in the Super League are hoping St Helens' World Club Challenge win earns the competition some respect, Paul Wellens is hoping English stars take note more than the fans.

St Helens secured the World Club Challenge trophy after a hard-fought 13-12 victory over the Penrith Panthers, despite starting the clash as massive outsiders.

It's the first time a Super League side has won the annual clash since the Wigan Warriors defeated Cronulla 22-6 in 2017, with the last two year's games abandoned due to COVID.

Often called an inferior competition compared to the NRL, St Helens head coach Paul Wellens is hoping that the win convinces English stars they don't need to test themselves down under.

"I consider it a privilege that clubs on this side of the world would like to take our players, because that means we're doing something right," Wellens told the AAP.

"But at the same time we have to create an environment where players want to stay and be a part of it.