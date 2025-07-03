The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the long-term retention of fullback prospect Oliver Burton after an impressive campaign in the Harold Matthews Cup competition.

Named the Player of the Year for the Illawarra Steelers in the Under-17s competition, Burton has agreed to a long-term deal with the Dragons, which will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2028 season.

A tall and athletic fullback, Burton managed to find the try-line with ease this year with eight tries and will soon take part in the Under-18s ASSRL National Championships, where he is bound to produce some stellar performances.

Idoilsing QLD Maroons duo Billy Slater and Jonathan Thurston growing up, the Dapto Canaries junior will look to follow in their footsteps in the coming years by making his NRL first-grade debut.

"I started playing when I was six at the Dapto Canaries and just fell in love with it," Burton said.

"Obviously, making my NRL debut for the Dragons one day is the main goal, but I'd also love to represent my state and country one day."