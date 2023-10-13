The teams have been announced for the charity game in Carl Webb's name on Saturday, which aims to ease the burden of motor neurone and Huntington's diseases.
Two teams of former NRL players and sporting legends have been made up, which includes the likes of Ben Barba, Petero Civoncieva, Greg Inglis, Chris Lynn, Greg Bird, Todd Carney, Mark Hunt and Issac Luke.
It was revealed in 2020 that Carl Webb, a former NRL player for the Broncos, Cowboys and Eels with 187 games of experience and representative player for both Australia and Queensland, had been diagnosed with MND, a debilitating nerve condition with no cure affecting breathing, moving, swallowing and speaking.
"Carl Webb, when I spoke to him about it, he's going through a bit of a tough time with this disease, but to see him lift about the amount of support and how emotional he's got to see the amount of support from people who doesn't even know him... it makes it worth all the effort to try and organise it," Troy Clarkson the creator of Saturday's event said.
"It's made it worthwhile just to see him excited that all these people are coming together for a really good cause."
The MND Legends Team
Ben Barba
Brenton Bowen
Matt Bowen
Petero Civoniceva
Ashley Harrison
Greg Inglis
Dallas Johnson
Dunamis Lui
Chris Lynn
Brad Meyers
Michael Roberts
Steve Southern
Darren Smith
David Stagg
Brad Thorn
Willie Tonga
Lote Tuqiri
Piri Weepu
Jharal Yow Yeh
Coach: Andrew McCullough
Huntington's Legends Team
FOOTY NEWS
Greg Bird
Todd Carney
Will Chambers
Stav Davidson
Matt Geyer
Scott Hill
Josh Hoffman
Mark Hunt
Issac Luke
Josh McGuire
Steve Menzies
Joel Moon
David Peachey
Ben Roberts
Sam Tagataese
Mark Tookey
Clinton Toopi
Adrian Vowles
Brent Webb
Coach: Ryan James
The MND Legends will wear a strip inspired by the colours of Queensland and Dalby, while the Huntington's Legends will wear a purple and blue jersey.
All jerseys that are worn throughout the game will show images paying tribute to people who have battled the two conditions. Pictures include Carl Webb scoring in his Queensland debut and former Cronulla Sharks and Hull FC forward Adam Maher.
Maher tragically passed away in 2020, aged 47, following his battle with MND.
The day at Kayo Stadium on Saturday starts at 1.30pm with a schoolboys game between Wavell State High School and Carmel College, followed by the MND Legends versus Huntington's Legends at 3pm.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children aged four to 16 and $30 for a family of four; tickets can be purchased via Ticketek.