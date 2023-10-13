The teams have been announced for the charity game in Carl Webb's name on Saturday, which aims to ease the burden of motor neurone and Huntington's diseases.

Two teams of former NRL players and sporting legends have been made up, which includes the likes of Ben Barba, Petero Civoncieva, Greg Inglis, Chris Lynn, Greg Bird, Todd Carney, Mark Hunt and Issac Luke.

It was revealed in 2020 that Carl Webb, a former NRL player for the Broncos, Cowboys and Eels with 187 games of experience and representative player for both Australia and Queensland, had been diagnosed with MND, a debilitating nerve condition with no cure affecting breathing, moving, swallowing and speaking.

"Carl Webb, when I spoke to him about it, he's going through a bit of a tough time with this disease, but to see him lift about the amount of support and how emotional he's got to see the amount of support from people who doesn't even know him... it makes it worth all the effort to try and organise it," Troy Clarkson the creator of Saturday's event said.

"It's made it worthwhile just to see him excited that all these people are coming together for a really good cause."

The MND Legends Team

Ben Barba

Brenton Bowen

Matt Bowen

Petero Civoniceva

Ashley Harrison

Greg Inglis

Dallas Johnson

Dunamis Lui

Chris Lynn

Brad Meyers

Michael Roberts

Steve Southern

Darren Smith

David Stagg

Brad Thorn

Willie Tonga

Lote Tuqiri

Piri Weepu

Jharal Yow Yeh

Coach: Andrew McCullough

Huntington's Legends Team

Greg Bird

Todd Carney

Will Chambers

Stav Davidson

Matt Geyer

Scott Hill

Josh Hoffman

Mark Hunt

Issac Luke

Josh McGuire

Steve Menzies

Joel Moon

David Peachey

Ben Roberts

Sam Tagataese

Mark Tookey

Clinton Toopi

Adrian Vowles

Brent Webb

Coach: Ryan James

The MND Legends will wear a strip inspired by the colours of Queensland and Dalby, while the Huntington's Legends will wear a purple and blue jersey.

All jerseys that are worn throughout the game will show images paying tribute to people who have battled the two conditions. Pictures include Carl Webb scoring in his Queensland debut and former Cronulla Sharks and Hull FC forward Adam Maher.

Maher tragically passed away in 2020, aged 47, following his battle with MND.

The day at Kayo Stadium on Saturday starts at 1.30pm with a schoolboys game between Wavell State High School and Carmel College, followed by the MND Legends versus Huntington's Legends at 3pm.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children aged four to 16 and $30 for a family of four; tickets can be purchased via Ticketek.