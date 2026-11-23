Summer in Australia usually means more time outdoors, whether it's firing up the barbecue, inviting friends over for a swim or enjoying a quiet afternoon in the sun.

But getting the backyard ready for those moments can involve plenty of work, from cleaning the pool to keeping the lawn in shape.

For households with a swimming pool, keeping it clean is one job that never really goes away. That's where Aiper is looking to make a difference.

The brand has also built a connection with Australian sport, partnering with the Sydney Sixers as their Official Pool Cleaning Partner throughout 2026, bringing its robotic pool-cleaning technology together with one of the country's biggest domestic cricket teams.

Aiper's Experts Duo combines the Scuba V3 robotic pool cleaner and EcoSurfer S2 robotic skimmer, working together to clean both the pool's surface and underwater. Designed to provide seven days of hands-free pool care, the duo helps keep pools ready for a swim without the regular manual effort.

The Scuba V3 also uses AI-powered technology to detect more than 20 types of debris, with a two-metre detection range and cleaning capabilities designed to deliver up to 10 times faster cleaning.

Beyond the pool, Aiper's IrriSense N2 SE offers a smarter approach to keeping the lawn healthy throughout the warmer months.

With customised watering plans, weather-adaptive control and water usage tracking, the smart irrigation system helps automate lawn care, with the potential to save up to 40 per cent of water.

The idea behind the range is straightforward: spend less time worrying about outdoor chores and more time making the most of summer.

And with Aiper's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Summer Sale running from November 13–30, there is an opportunity to make those upgrades ahead of the peak summer season.

Selected products are available through Aiper's online store and Amazon, with discounts of up to 31 per cent.

With summer just around the corner, now could be the time to spend less on backyard maintenance and more time enjoying what the warmer months have to offer.

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