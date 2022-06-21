Former Melbourne Storm and current Queensland Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu has ended any speculation he could mount a return to the NRL by re-signing with Rugby Australia until the end of 2023.

There had been speculation that multiple NRL clubs were showing interest in the winger, who scored a freakish 86 tries in 111 games during his time with the Melbourne Storm between 2016 and 2020.

The now 26-year-old developed a cult hero status not only in the Victorian capital, but in the game at large, also playing 8 Tests for Fiji where he crossed for 12 tries at better than one per game.

At the end of 2020, Vunivalu signed a two-year deal to join the Queensland Reds, and with that deal due to expire at the end of this year, the Fiji-born star has decided to extend his time in the 15-man game.

He said he wanted to play in a World Cup with the Wallabies.

"I still have a lot to learn, but Queensland is the best place for me to reach the next level," he said.

"Playing in a World Cup for Australia was a big reason I made the move to Rugby last year and I'll be doing my best to hopefully achieve that goal.

"I'm looking forward to learning more over the next few months in Wallabies camp and taking that back to the Reds in 2023."

It had been reported previously that the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Dolphins were both showing interest in Vunivalu, who has refused to previously rule out an eventual return to the 13-man game.

At just 26, he still has years in professional sport, and there would be no shortage of clubs willing to investigate signing the cult hero.

A one-year extension to the end of the World Cup suggests Vunivalu isn't sold on his future in the 15-man game, with the 2023 version of the tournament to be held in France this year between September 8 and October 28, with Australia featuring in a group alongside Wales, Fiji, Georgia and a yet to be determined qualifier.