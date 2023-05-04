The NRL have confirmed the spectator responsible for the alleged racial vilification of South Sydney Rabbitohs' star fullback Latrell Mitchell will escape a life ban.

While strong calls were made from the public to ban the spectator over the incident, an NRL breach notice proposes that the spectator should be banned from attending all NRL events until the person can establish that sufficient steps have been taken to address their behaviour.

It's unclear how long this process may take, however, apologising to Mitchell and completing training will be part of the process.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) has completed a review into an allegation of racial vilification towards South Sydney Rabbitohs player Latrell Mitchell in Round 2," the NRL confirmed in a statement.

"The NRL confirmed today it had issued a notice intending to ban a spectator from attending NRL events until such time as the young person can establish that sufficient steps have been taken to address their behaviour.

"These steps will include apologising and completing appropriate training and education in respectful behaviour and cultural awareness.

"The NRL thanks Latrell Mitchell for reporting this matter and reaffirms that no form of vilification will be tolerated in rugby league.

"The spectator has five business days to respond to the notice."

The Rabbitohs at the time called for the "strongest possible action" to be taken by the NRL towards the spectator, and CEO Blake Solly said it was "inconceivable" that conversations around racism needed to continue in 2023.

RELATED: Why Australia needs an attitude shift towards racism

The NRL's breach notice follows NSW Police finishing their investigation into the Round 2 incident in mid-March, with the spectator receiving a warning for his behaviour, but no further penalties or conviction, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.