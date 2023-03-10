The South Sydney Rabbitohs have slammed the sickening behaviour of a spectator who made racist remarks directed at Latrell Mitchell.

The comments came as the players headed to the dressing rooms at halftime of the game between the Penrith Panthers and Rabbitohs on Friday evening at BlueBet Stadium.

While Zero Tackle refuse to republish the comments, the alleged act is being investigated by security and police, and coach Jason Demetriou called it out during his post-match press conference.

Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly has since made a statement via the South Sydney Rabbitohs website, believing it is simply inconceivable that discussions around racism need to continue in 2023.

It's not the first time Mitchell has been subjected to such deplorable behaviour in his career, and the NRL have also confirmed the integrity unit are investigating, with Demetriou suggesting life bans are the only proper punishment for the alleged offenders.

The Indigenous All Stars fullback, who is one of the best in the game, is proud of his culture and has previously spoken out about the issues facing Indigenous players in the NRL.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM BLAKE SOLLY BELOW

“It is inconceivable that we are talking about racism again in 2023.

“I echo the words of our Head Coach Jason Demetriou from last night's press conference. Racism cannot exist in our game, in our society, in any way, shape or form.

“This is a deeply disappointing situation, something that our players should never be subjected to, and we feel as a Club that the strongest possible action needs to be taken against the perpetrators.

“Latrell is a strong, proud Biripi man. He stands up for himself, his teammates, his Club, his family and his people. This should never be discouraged by the actions of some people with archaic views.

“I've spoken with both (NRL CEO) Andrew Abdo and (Panthers CEO) Matt Cameron this morning and they have both said they condemn this activity and have given me the undertaking that they will investigate this completely and take the strongest action possible.

“We will assist in any way we can because as a Club we will not stand for this behaviour. It is abhorrent, antiquated and needs to be stamped out.

“The only way this is going to stop is if EVERYONE makes the effort to stamp this out. If you're a fan in the stands and you hear it, see it or read it, then call it out - just as the players from both teams responded to it in the tunnel at the time. This immediate response from Rabbitohs and Panthers players who heard the remark is the response everybody should take. Make sure everyone knows this type of behaviour is not acceptable. There is no other way to stop this than to call it out immediately.

“We thank the stadium security and the NRL for their efforts last night and we look forward to a day when our players can perform on the field, our staff and volunteers can do their jobs off the field and our Members and supporters can support their team from the stands, without having to be subjected to this type of disgusting behaviour.”