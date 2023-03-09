South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell was allegedly targeted by racial abuse at halftime of the clash against the Penrith Panthers on Thursday evening.

At halftime, as the players were walking to the dressing rooms, a member of the crowd in attendance at the game allegedly yelled a racist remark at Mitchell.

Zero Tackle have elected to not republish the alleged comment given its nature, and a determination that such an act should receive zero credit or extra attention than it deserves.

The spectator was believed to be at the game wearing an NRL jersey according to reports, but of neither of the clubs playing in a game the Panthers ultimately won 16 points to 10.

Police and security are investigating the incident, and the Panthers confirmed post-game that they are aware of an alleged incident.

"Penrith Panthers is aware of an alleged incident involving a rugby league fan that occurred at half-time of the Round 2 match against South Sydney Rabbitohs at BlueBet Stadium," the statement read.

"The NRL was immediately informed of the alleged matter, and the club will work with the NRL to investigate the situation.

"At this point, Panthers will make no further comment."

South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou used his press conference to suggest life bans were the only possible result for the alleged culprit, although said it wasn't simply a claim, and that the comments did happen.

“Well it is not a claim, it happened,” Demetriou said.

“It is not the first time we have come here as a club and our players have been racially abused.

“Like when does it end? It is just not on.

“I shouldn't have to come here as a coach and lead a team of players in here to be racially abused. It is not what our game is about and we have to stamp it out completely.

“The NRL and clubs have to get rid of it. Life bans. Anyone who wants to make racial abuse get them out of the game.

“We don't want their support. It has got to end.”

Demetriou said Mitchell is sick of the abuse, with the star fullback on the receiving end of the disgusting behaviour more than once in his career.

“He's sick of it,” Demetriou said.

“Like why wouldn't he be? You should be able to come here as a star of our game and not be racially abused. Who cares what colour he is? It is just not on.

“I don't understand how that happens in our day and age. I can't get my head around how a young kid thinks that is the language to be using.

“I don't care what jersey he is wearing. Get them out of our game.”

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo confirmed the game is working with security and the Panthers to get all the facts, and that the game's integrity unit will fully investigate the issue.

“Any form of racism or vilification will not be tolerated in our sport. We will not accept this behaviour from anyone,” he said.

“We are working with the stadium and the club to get all the facts. The Integrity Unit will investigate fully.

“We will stand behind our players and commend them for calling out this behaviour.”

The Panthers won the game to open Round 2 by 16 points to 10.