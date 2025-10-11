Building for the future, the South Sydney Rabbitohs have signed a young cross-code convert after he decided to switch codes and pursue a career in the NRL.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Zero Tackle can reveal that the Rabbitohs have signed talented rugby union prospect Saumaki Saumaki on a train and trial contract.

A graduate of the famed Nelson College, Saumaki was highly-regarded in the 15-man game and was one of New Zealand's best prospects coming out of high school, where he played as a loose-forward for the 1st XV rugby side.

Described as a player that is "built different" than others, he was named in the Under-18s New Zealand School squad and was a member of the Crusaders Rugby Academy in 2025.