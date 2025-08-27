The South Sydney Rabbitohs have been able to poach one of the best young halves prospects from their rivals, the Roosters.

A member of this year's Under-18s NSW City team, playmaker Isaac Fotu-Moala has decided to take his talents to the Rabbitohs, signing a two-year contract with the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

The reigning Central Coast Roosters' Players' Player of the Year in the Laurie Daley Cup competition, Fotu-Moala, will look to make his mark in the Under-19s SG Ball Cup competition in 2025, where he is set to start in the halves.

The latest halves product to depart the Roosters, he is a student of Central Coast Sports College, where they made the finals of the NRL Schoolboy Cup and plays alongside another Rabbitohs prospect and Australian Schoolboys centre, Dayne Jennings.

Likened to Jarome Luai, Fotu-Moala provides an electric flair in the attack and isn't afraid to take on the opponent's line with his footwork, skill and silkiness.