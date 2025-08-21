For the first time since Gold Coast Titans and Queensland back-rower David Fifita has been linked to the club, South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed that the side has an interest in his services.

One of the highest-paid players in the NRL, with an annual salary of around $1 million, Fifita has had glimpses of brilliance since signing and moving to the Gold Coast, but hasn't looked like the same player he was during his time at Red Hill with the Brisbane Broncos.

Finding himself out of favour at the Titans, which saw him axed to the QLD Cup, reports recently emerged that he is being shopped around to rival clubs despite still being contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Destined not to be at the Titans for much longer, Fifita has found himself linked to the South Sydney Rabbitohs as of late, which comes just over 12 months after he backflipped on a four-year contract to join their rivals, the Sydney Roosters.

RELATED: Top FIVE potential landing spots for David Fifita

Amid rumours that an independent third party made contact with the Rabbitohs to gauge interest in the future of the forward, coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed interest in him for the first time.

“I don't know what the situation is with David and the Titans,” Bennett told The Courier-Mail.

“If he is available, I would be interested, yes for sure. Until he gets permission to talk, we pretty much have our hands tied. If he comes onto the market I would be interested in him.

“David is a great talent - I gave him his debut at the Broncos. He is a contracted player at the Titans at the moment, so I don't want to get myself into trouble.

“I know what David is capable of and if comes onto the market, I'd like to talk to him.”