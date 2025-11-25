The South Sydney Rabbitohs have continued to add to their depth in the outside backs with the signing of another outside back from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Following the signing of brothers William Afualo (NSW Cup) and Maxwell Afualo (SG Ball Cup), the Rabbitohs have continued to raid the Bulldogs system with Jordi Mazzone becoming the latest player to join the Heffron-based side.

An outside back who can play either in the centres or on the wing, the arrival of Mazzone comes after he had a club option in his contract for the 2026 NRL season with the Bulldogs, but the club decided against taking it up.

Growing up in Wattle Grove, the Moorebank Rams junior had been with the Bulldogs since 2021 and has spent the last four years playing in their Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup side.

This saw him score eight tries for them this season.