South Sydney have made their pitch to current coach Wayne Bennett in a bid to retain the supercoach in a directing role.

Bennett is a wanted man, and with Jason Demetriou taking over as head coach in 2022 it looks likely Bennett will depart Redfern.

The Daily Telegraph have reported that the Rabbitohs are keen to avoid losing Bennett, and have offered him the role as Director of Football, the same role Craig Bellamy has been offered by the Storm, Broncos and Sharks.

The Sharks confirmed last week they were keen on the Melbourne supercoach, who also faces a big decision on his future.

But Bellamy seems content on walking away from the role of head coach.

Bennett very much still wants to coach, which means for him, the decision isn’t just about where he signs but in what capacity he does so.

He hasn’t yet told South Sydney “no”, but will take time in making his decision as there are many factors to be taken note of.

Bennett is keen to wait and see if a decision will be made on the new Brisbane franchise in an expanded 2023 season, with an announcement likely to be made mid-year.